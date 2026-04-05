Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a decline last week. The price of 10 grams of gold on MCX dropped below Rs 1.50 lakh, while silver prices also fell sharply and closed below Rs 2.33 lakh.

In the physical market, gold is currently trading between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.51 lakh, while 1 kg of silver is struggling to move above the Rs 2.50 lakh level. However, silver managed to end near $73 per ounce with mild downside.

Gold Rate in India

MCX gold opened slightly lower and is currently trading below Rs 1,50,000, showing that there is selling pressure at higher levels. Even though prices try to recover during the day, the overall trend still looks weak and cautious.

If gold moves above Rs 1,52,000 and stays there it could gain strength and rise towards Rs 1,54,000- Rs 1,55,000 and even Rs 1,56,000- Rs 1,58,000.

On the downside, if prices fall below Rs 1,48,000 it may lead to further selling and push gold towards Rs 1,47,000- Rs 1,46,000.

Silver Rate in India

MCX silver opened much lower and is currently trading between Rs 2,32,000 and Rs 2,34,000, showing high volatility and weak buying interest. Even though there is some support at lower levels, the overall trend still looks weak.

1kg of silver prices is at Rs 2.50 lakh on April 5. At the same time, 100 gm and 10 gm silver stood at Rs 25,000 and Rs 2,500. Additionally, 8 grams silver is at Rs 2,000 and 1 gram of silver at Rs 250.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,218 ₹13,950 ₹11,635 Mumbai ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Delhi ₹15,108 ₹13,850 ₹11,335 Kolkata ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Bangalore ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Hyderabad ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Kerala ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Pune ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Vadodara ₹15,098 ₹13,840 ₹11,325 Ahmedabad ₹15,098 ₹13,840 ₹11,325

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Mumbai ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Delhi ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Kolkata ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Bangalore ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Hyderabad ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Kerala ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Pune ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Vadodara ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000

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