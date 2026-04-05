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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a decline last week. The price of 10 grams of gold on MCX dropped below Rs 1.50 lakh, while silver prices also fell sharply and closed below Rs 2.33 lakh.

Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply. Photo: AI
Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 5, 2026 13:06:34 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a decline last week. The price of 10 grams of gold on MCX dropped below Rs 1.50 lakh, while silver prices also fell sharply and closed below Rs 2.33 lakh. 

In the physical market, gold is currently trading between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.51 lakh, while 1 kg of silver is struggling to move above the Rs 2.50 lakh level. However, silver managed to end near $73 per ounce with mild downside. 

Gold Rate in India 

MCX gold opened slightly lower and is currently trading below Rs 1,50,000, showing that there is selling pressure at higher levels. Even though prices try to recover during the day, the overall trend still looks weak and cautious.

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If gold moves above Rs 1,52,000 and stays there it could gain strength and rise towards Rs 1,54,000- Rs 1,55,000 and even Rs 1,56,000- Rs 1,58,000.

On the downside, if prices fall below Rs 1,48,000 it may lead to further selling and push gold towards Rs 1,47,000- Rs 1,46,000. 

Silver Rate in India 

MCX silver opened much lower and is currently trading between Rs 2,32,000 and Rs 2,34,000, showing high volatility and weak buying interest. Even though there is some support at lower levels, the overall trend still looks weak. 

1kg of silver prices is at Rs 2.50 lakh on April 5. At the same time, 100 gm and 10 gm silver stood at Rs 25,000 and Rs 2,500. Additionally, 8 grams silver is at Rs 2,000 and 1 gram of silver at Rs 250. 

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,218

₹13,950

₹11,635

Mumbai

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Delhi

₹15,108

₹13,850

₹11,335

Kolkata

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Bangalore

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Hyderabad

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Kerala

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Pune

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Vadodara

₹15,098

₹13,840

₹11,325

Ahmedabad

₹15,098

₹13,840

₹11,325

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Mumbai

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Delhi

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Kolkata

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Bangalore

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Hyderabad

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Kerala

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Pune

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Vadodara

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 4, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Slips Below Rs 1.50 Lakh, Silver Falls Sharply; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

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