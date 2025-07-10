LIVE TV
7 jaw-dropping hot looks of Gigi Hadid: Turning up the heat

Gigi Hadid effortlessly redefines what it means to be hot with her bold, confident, and stylish looks. From glowing glamour to edgy fashion moments, Gigi’s hottest looks continue to inspire and captivate fans around the world.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
7 jaw-dropping hot looks of Gigi Hadid: Turning up the heat - Gallery Image
1/7

Bold and confidence on the red carpet

Gigi turns up the heat with her fierce presence and flawless silhouette. This look of her proves that true style starts from within.

7 jaw-dropping hot looks of Gigi Hadid: Turning up the heat - Gallery Image
2/7

Chick and smoldering in Monochrome

Effortlessly turning simplicity into something sizzling. She radiates quiet power and heat. She in white looks undeniable hot.

7 jaw-dropping hot looks of Gigi Hadid: Turning up the heat - Gallery Image
3/7

Glowing glamour

Gigi glows with every detail working in harmony, her look oozes elegance with a fiery edge.

7 jaw-dropping hot looks of Gigi Hadid: Turning up the heat - Gallery Image
4/7

Fierce in form-fitting fashion

Every curve speaks confidence, she stuns in the body hugging ensemble. This look is a statement of strength, style, and sensuality.

7 jaw-dropping hot looks of Gigi Hadid: Turning up the heat - Gallery Image
5/7

Hotter than the sunset glow

Gigi blends warmth, style, and allure. Her effortless charm makes this one of her most captivating, sexy looks yet.

7 jaw-dropping hot looks of Gigi Hadid: Turning up the heat - Gallery Image
6/7

Edgy with a sultry twist

Bold lines and fearless gaze- Gigi's edgy look blurs the line between high fashion and pure heat.

7 jaw-dropping hot looks of Gigi Hadid: Turning up the heat - Gallery Image
7/7

Classic beauty, turned up

Combing timeless beauty with a modern, sultry twist, her final look is pure fire. Her elegance and boldness can burn equally bright.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only, and not to defame anyone.

