PSL 2026 Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Match?

PSL 2026: Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindiz will face in a crucial Pakistan Super League clash. It is a clash between two of the bottom-dwelling sides in the PSL 2026 points table. The Gladiators have won a solitary clash in their four games in the season so far. Meanwhile, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side, making their debut in this season, has gotten off to the worst start possible. The Pindiz are yet to win a single game in the season. They have lost all four games while defending the total. If they manage to win the toss, Rizwan would want to break the trend and bowl first against Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz: Who will win the PSL 2026 clash?

Quetta Gladiators will start as favourites against the Rawalpindiz in PSL 2026. The Saud Shakeel-led side boasts an impressive bowling attack featuring the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq. The two Pakistani spinners will want to make use of any spin assistance. Meanwhile, the Gladiators also have a potent pace attack featuring the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Tom Curran. On the other hand, the Pindiz have a strong batting lineup featuring the captain, Rizwan himself, Darryl Mitchell, Kamran Ghulam, Yasir Khan, and Sam Billings.

PSL 2026: Key players in Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz

There will be a few big names as the Quetta Gladiators take on the Rawalpindiz. The clash between two powerhouses of the Pakistan Super League will feature one of Pakistan’s top T20I batters, Mohammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper batter will captain Rawalpindiz in the clash. Apart from him, the top players in the clash would be Darryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, and Mohammad Amir from the Rawalpindiz. Meanwhile, for the Gladiators, it will be a four-pronged bowling attack that will take the limelight. Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq will feature for the Saud Shakeel-led side.

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz Preview

Quetta Gladiators come into this clash having won only a single game of their four fixtures in the PSL 2026. In their opening game against Karachi Kings, the Gladiators came short by 14 runs, losing the match. In their following encounter against Hyderabad Kingsmen, the Saud Shakeel-led side won their only clash in the ongoing PSL season. They defeated the Hyderabad-based side by 40 runs. However, Saud Shakeel’s men came short in their previous two encounters, losing against Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindiz have lost each of their four games. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their opening fixture by five wickets despite a strong start in the second innings. In their second game, the Pindiz lost to Karachi Kings by five wickets. They are coming into this game after two seven-wicket defeats against Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

PSL 2026: Will Naseem Shah return for Rawalpindiz?

Naseem Shah missed the previous clash for the Rawalpindiz. The pacer was a huge miss for the team as they lost their fourth clash on the bounce. There are still question marks around his availability for the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindiz clash.

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