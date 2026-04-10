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Home > Sports News > Harshit Rana Begins Rehab After Injury; Will The KKR Pacer Come Back in IPL 2026? — Fact Check

Harshit Rana Begins Rehab After Injury; Will The KKR Pacer Come Back in IPL 2026? — Fact Check

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana begins rehab at the Board of Control for Cricket in India Centre of Excellence after knee surgery. Despite recovery progress, Rana remains ruled out of IPL 2026, with KKR already naming a replacement.

Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 10, 2026 16:09:05 IST

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Harshit Rana Begins Rehab After Injury; Will The KKR Pacer Come Back in IPL 2026? — Fact Check

Harshit Rana, a fast bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), recently arrived at the Centre of Excellence (BCCI) in Bengaluru to start his recuperation. The teenage bowler, who will not play in the 2026 Indian Premier League, is reportedly recuperating nicely from the knee surgery he had earlier this year.

During a World Cup warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai in February, Rana sustained a severe knee injury. He was absent from both the Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL season and the 2026 T20 World Cup. In February, he had knee surgery as part of his recovery after the injury.

Can Harshit Rana Join KKR in IPL 2026?

Harshit Rana was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026, where India were crowned champions for a record third time. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer was supposed to represent the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. However, the injury suffered in the warm-up game of the ICC event put his IPL participation in doubt.

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Just days before the IPL 2026 kicked off, Rana was officially ruled out of the tournament, and Navdeep Saini was named his replacement. With Harshit’s replacement being named, he cannot join the Knight Riders back in IPL 2026. Even though the recent bowling performances from the three-time champions suggest that they are missing their ace pacer, there is nothing they can do, even if Harshit Rana manages to get fit. 

Harshit Rana reaches the BCCI’s COE

Harshit Rana arrived to the Board of Control for Cricket in India facility three days ago, according to a Times of India article. At the BCCI awards ceremony in Delhi last month, he took home the Best International Debutant trophy.

Additionally, Rana gave his Instagram followers a nice update. He shared a photo of himself relaxing on a hospital bed while giving a thumbs-up. The pacer wrote, “Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love.”

Harshit Rana for KKR in IPL

Harshit Rana has been one of the star pacers for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. Having been playing for the franchise since 2022, Rana was retained as an uncapped player ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Since then, the pacer has made a debut for the Indian team across the formats and was part of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2025.

For the KKR, in 34 games, the 24-year-old has picked up 40 wickets. In the title-winning season in 2024, he picked up 19 wickets while going at an economy of 9.08 runs per over. 

KKR bowling woes in IPL 2026

KKR has arguably been the worst bowling side in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The Knight Riders lost their first two games after their bowling unit conceded 200+ in both clashes. Rana’s replacement, Navdeep Saini, too, had a forgettable performance in his first game of the season. Saini, in his three overs, went for 37 runs while failing to pick up a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. 

Also Read: RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Weather Report

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Harshit Rana Begins Rehab After Injury; Will The KKR Pacer Come Back in IPL 2026? — Fact Check
Harshit Rana Begins Rehab After Injury; Will The KKR Pacer Come Back in IPL 2026? — Fact Check
Harshit Rana Begins Rehab After Injury; Will The KKR Pacer Come Back in IPL 2026? — Fact Check
Harshit Rana Begins Rehab After Injury; Will The KKR Pacer Come Back in IPL 2026? — Fact Check

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