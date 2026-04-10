RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Weather Report

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against each in the IPL 2026 match today (April 10) in Guwahati. Both the sides have been in a brilliant form and will be coming into the game on the back of some good wins. The two teams are yet to lose a match in the IPL 2026. Moreover, the batting units have unleashed some brilliance in the field and once again a high-voltage drama can be expected at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. All eyes would be on Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar.
While the fans will be waiting to see the flamboyance of Kohli, they would also expect some interesting contest between Bhvneshwar Kumar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young sensation has been striking the ball very well and has continued his ultra aggressive approach.
Bhuvneshwar on the other side, has all the experience and he in fact showed the glimpse of it, the last time to two players met on the cricket field.
Here is a look at the match details.
Toss: The match toss between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at 7 PM IST.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 April, 2026
Wicket-Keepers: Dhruv Jurel, Jitesh Sharma
Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal
All-Rounders: Romario Shepherd, Tim David
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)
The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.
RR vs RCB Weather Report: The weather on Friday evening is expected to be calm and pleasant, with mostly clear skies, although rain may be nearby.
At 6:30 pm, conditions will be partly cloudy with a temperature around 24°C and a light north-westerly wind. By 7:30 pm, the temperature will dip slightly to 23°C, with partly cloudy skies and a gentle southerly breeze.
At 8:30 pm, skies are likely to turn mostly clear, with the temperature holding at 23°C and a light south-easterly wind. By 9:30 pm, conditions will become fully clear, with the temperature dropping to around 22°C.
At 10:30 pm, the weather will remain clear and comfortable at 22°C, accompanied by a light easterly breeze.
RR vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer (O), D Ferreira (O), Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer (O), Nandre Burger (O), Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt (O), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David (O), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd (O), Krunal Pandya, A Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy (O)
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Last 10 Matches Report:
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Result
|Result
|08 Apr 2026
|IPL
|Mumbai Indians
|Won by 27 runs
|✅ Win
|04 Apr 2026
|IPL
|Gujarat Titans
|Won
|✅ Win
|30 Mar 2026
|IPL
|Chennai Super Kings
|Won
|✅ Win
|May 2025
|IPL
|Chennai Super Kings
|Won by 6 wkts
|✅ Win
|May 2025
|IPL
|Punjab Kings
|Lost by 10 runs
|❌ Loss
|May 2025
|IPL
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lost by 1 run
|❌ Loss
|May 2025
|IPL
|Mumbai Indians
|Lost by 100 runs
|❌ Loss
|May 2025
|IPL
|Gujarat Titans
|Won by 8 wkts
|✅ Win
|Apr 2025
|IPL
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lost by 11 runs
|❌ Loss
|Apr 2025
|IPL
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lost by 2 runs
|❌ Loss
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Last 10 Matches Report:
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Result
|Result
|06 Apr 2026
|IPL
|Chennai Super Kings
|Won by 43 runs
|✅ Win
|28 Mar 2026
|IPL
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Won by 6 wkts
|✅ Win
|Jun 2025
|IPL Final
|Punjab Kings
|Won by 6 runs
|✅ Win
|May 2025
|Qualifier 1
|Punjab Kings
|Won by 8 wkts
|✅ Win
|May 2025
|IPL
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Won by 6 wkts
|✅ Win
|May 2025
|IPL
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lost by 42 runs
|❌ Loss
|May 2025
|IPL
|Chennai Super Kings
|Won by 2 runs
|✅ Win
|Apr 2025
|IPL
|Delhi Capitals
|Won by 6 wkts
|✅ Win
|Apr 2025
|IPL
|Rajasthan Royals
|Won by 11 runs
|✅ Win
|Apr 2025
|IPL
|—
|Match abandoned
|➖ NR
Also Read: RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs
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