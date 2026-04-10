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Home > Sports News > RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

The Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. The two teams are coming into this game on the back of some brilliant performances in the recent games and both the sides are yet to lose a match in the IPL 2026.

RR vs RCB. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
RR vs RCB. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 10, 2026 12:38:07 IST

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RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

The Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati today (April 10). The two sides have been in brilliant form and are yet to lose a game in IPL 2026. While the Riyan Parag-led side is sitting at the helm of the points table with six points and three wins from three matches, RCB have won two out of the two that they have played and are at number three in the tally. 

The hosts have been performing decently well with both bat and ball. While they thumped Chennai Super Kings in the first match, riding on a brilliants performance from their bowlers, the batters took the onus against Gujarat Titans to post 210/6 in 20 overs. The side then put up a good show against Mumbai Indians as well in a rain-curtailed fixture where the Royals first put up 150/3 in 11 overs and then restricted MI to 123/9. 

RCB, on the other side have been riding high on their batting abilities as they have crossed the 200-run mark on the both the occasions so far but have also conceded 200+ in both their matches. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad which was also the inaugural match of the IPL 2026, RCB chased down a target of 202 in just 15.4 overs and by 6 wickets while posted a mammoth 250/3 against CSK. 

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RR vs RCB: What is The Head-to-Head Record?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played a total of 34 matches against each other. Out of these 34, Rajasthan Royals have won 14 while the Bengaluru team has a slight edge and has 17 matches in the bag. Three of these fixtures have had no results. 

RCB have a lead and even if they lose this one, they will still continue to hold on to it. 

RR vs RCB: What Happened When Two Sides Met Last Time?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in the last meeting. RCB posted 205/5 in 20 overs after Virat Kohli hammered 70 off 42 while former RR batter Devdutt Padikkal struck a quick-fire 50 off 27. Jitesh Sharma also chipped in with 20* off 10. 

Later, RCB conceded some runs but Josh Hazlewood’s 4/32 and Krunal Pandya’s 2/31 helped the side restrict RR at 194/9 in 20 overs.

RR vs RCB: Team News

While there has been no injuries updated from both the camps, several RCB players decided to skip the optional practice session ahead of the game. But Josh Hazlewood’s return date is still not confirmed. While Jacob Duffy has picked up wickets for RCB, he leaked runs in the previous encounter. In Hazlewood’s absence, Duffy has to step up. 

RR vs RCB: What Would be The Playing XIs?

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer (O), D Ferreira (O), Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer (O), Nandre Burger (O), Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt (O), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David (O), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd (O), Krunal Pandya, A Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy (O)

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Also Read: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

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RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

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RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs
RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs
RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs
RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

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