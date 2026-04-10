LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

Mukul Choudhary produced one of the standout finishes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He played a key role in his LSG's stellar victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Mukul Choudhary held his nerves and won the match for KKR. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Mukul Choudhary held his nerves and won the match for KKR. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 10, 2026 12:09:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

The Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders were involved in a nail-biting finish at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. LSG rode on a brilliant knock from youngster Mukul Choudhary who notched up an unbeaten 54 off 27 during the 182-run chase. Apart from him, Ayush Badoni also played an important knock as he hit a 34-ball 54 for the side. 

In a heartwarming video that is going viral on social media, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka is seen having a word with the youngster after his knock. 

How Rishabh Pant’s Advice Worked For Mukul?

Choudhary has revealed a conversation with skipper Rishabh Pant, which helped him overcome overthinking. “The main thing is calmness. Over the last one or two years, earlier I used to rush a bit, but in the past few months, I’ve worked on this in practice, so that I want to bat as long as possible. If I take the game till the end, I believe I can win it for my team,” Mukul said at the post-match press conference.

“Even in the last match, I played 4 to 5 balls, I didn’t get out, but I wasn’t timing it well. So I spoke to Rishabh bhai. He told me that I was overthinking, thinking I would do this, I would do that. He said don’t think so much. Just focus on your job, your process, what you’ve always done. If you overthink, you’ll feel pressure. Watch the ball. When you hit it, you hit it well. I believe in you, but you need to believe in yourself too,” he added.

The Last-Wicket Stand

Choudhary stitched a vital 50-run stand with Avesh Khan. Choudhary and Avesh Khan’s unbeaten 54-run stand was also the highest for the 8th wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase.

In a unique match-winning effort, Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh played his part with 1*(3) at the other end.

Captain Rishabh Hails Mukul

Rishabh Pant heaped praise on Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni. “I do not have words to describe but what a fantastic effort. One thing I made sure of personally is trust, and when you believe in someone, a player can do wonders. The character, with each and every match like this, shows something is building. We don’t want to talk much about it, but something is cooking inside,” Pant said about during the post-match presentation about Mukul’s match-winning unbeaten knock.

Pant also highlighted Badoni’s growing role in the side after his crucial half-century. “He is now a senior pro in our team. That is the role we have given him. In a situation like his, when we talk about Badoni, these are the kind of contributions you want to see from him,” he said.

Also Read: Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayush BadoniCricketCricket newshome-hero-pos-10indian premier leagueIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updatesKKR vs LSGMukul ChoudharyMukul Choudhary battingMukul Choudhary LSGMukul Choudhary newsMukul Choudhary runsSanjiv Goenkaviral videoswatch video

RELATED News

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Action — Check H2H, Team News And Predicted XIs

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside

Babar Azam Surpasses Chris Gayle to Achieve Major Milestone — Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Forcibly Kissing A Girl Surfaces; When She Refuses He….

KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule

White House Insider Trading: From Khamenei Killing Bets To Ceasefire Trades, How Traders Made Millions During Trump’s Iran War U-Turns

Bangladesh Viral Shocker: Wife Catches Cheating Husband, Thrashes Other Woman, Gets Slapped As Chaos Erupts On Street, WATCH VIDEO

BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions

Mayabious Group triumphs emphatically at the Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity

Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor

Melania Trump In Trouble? Netizens Share Photos And Emails Linking Her To Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein, Check Private Details Inside

Gold, Silver Rate Today (10 April 2026): Gold Slips to Rs 1.52 Lakh, Silver Falls to Rs 2.42 Lakh on MCX Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Jitters; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH
IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH
IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH
IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

QUICK LINKS