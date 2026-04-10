IPL 2026: Emotional Sanjiv Goenka Hugs Mukul Choudhary After Youngster Guides LSG to Win vs KKR in Last-Ball Thriller at Eden Gardens | WATCH

The Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders were involved in a nail-biting finish at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. LSG rode on a brilliant knock from youngster Mukul Choudhary who notched up an unbeaten 54 off 27 during the 182-run chase. Apart from him, Ayush Badoni also played an important knock as he hit a 34-ball 54 for the side.

In a heartwarming video that is going viral on social media, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka is seen having a word with the youngster after his knock.

How Rishabh Pant’s Advice Worked For Mukul?

Choudhary has revealed a conversation with skipper Rishabh Pant, which helped him overcome overthinking. “The main thing is calmness. Over the last one or two years, earlier I used to rush a bit, but in the past few months, I’ve worked on this in practice, so that I want to bat as long as possible. If I take the game till the end, I believe I can win it for my team,” Mukul said at the post-match press conference.

“Even in the last match, I played 4 to 5 balls, I didn’t get out, but I wasn’t timing it well. So I spoke to Rishabh bhai. He told me that I was overthinking, thinking I would do this, I would do that. He said don’t think so much. Just focus on your job, your process, what you’ve always done. If you overthink, you’ll feel pressure. Watch the ball. When you hit it, you hit it well. I believe in you, but you need to believe in yourself too,” he added.

The Last-Wicket Stand

Choudhary stitched a vital 50-run stand with Avesh Khan. Choudhary and Avesh Khan’s unbeaten 54-run stand was also the highest for the 8th wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase.

In a unique match-winning effort, Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh played his part with 1*(3) at the other end.

Captain Rishabh Hails Mukul

Rishabh Pant heaped praise on Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni. “I do not have words to describe but what a fantastic effort. One thing I made sure of personally is trust, and when you believe in someone, a player can do wonders. The character, with each and every match like this, shows something is building. We don’t want to talk much about it, but something is cooking inside,” Pant said about during the post-match presentation about Mukul’s match-winning unbeaten knock.

Pant also highlighted Badoni’s growing role in the side after his crucial half-century. “He is now a senior pro in our team. That is the role we have given him. In a situation like his, when we talk about Badoni, these are the kind of contributions you want to see from him,” he said.

Also Read: Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

