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Home > Sports News > Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

LSG's pursuit of 182 began on a shaky note as KKR's Vaibhav Arora struck early, removing Mitchell Marsh (15) and Aiden Markram (22) within the powerplay. Skipper Rishabh Pant could only manage 10 before falling to Cameron Green, leaving LSG reeling at 73/3 at the end of the ninth over.

Mukul Choudhary hit an unbeaten fifty. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Mukul Choudhary hit an unbeaten fifty. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 10, 2026 11:36:30 IST

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Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

The Lucknow Super Giants stole away a three-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders after a brilliant performance from Mukul Choudhary with the bat. LSG were handed a target of 182 that they gunned down in the final over. The Super Giants were off to a quick start as Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram put up 42 for the first wicket. 

The side lost some wickets at regular intervals but Ayush Badoni held the fort from one end and notched up a fifty. The Knight Riders’ bowlers then brought them back into the game and reduced the opposition to 128/7 before youngster Mukul Choudhary took the onus on himself and hammered the bowlers all around the park. 

He struck an unbeaten 54 off 27, a knock decorated with 7 maximums and a couple of boundaries. LSG needed 7 from the final two balls when the right-handed batter showed nerves of steel and hammered a maximum against Vaibhav Arora over extra cover to bring the equation down to 1 required off 1. The pacer then bowled a short delivery that Mukul missed but Avesh Khan who was standing at the non-striker’s end sprinted towards the danger end and completed the run which was eventually called a bye. However, that was enough to take LSG over the line.

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Cameron Green Finally Bowls And Bags Important One

Discussions had been going on over Cameron Green’s availability to bowl and the Australian was finally seen rolling his arm. The right-handed player bowled a couple of overs giving away 28 runs but picked up the priced wicket of Rishabh Pant during the KKR vs LSG match. 

Green was used as the sixth bowler by KKR in the match. He had earlier struck 32* off 24. 

Digvesh Rathi’s Boundary Catch

In a controversial moment during the KKR vs LSG match at Eden Gardens on Thursday, spinner Digvesh Rathi was accused of not taking a clean catch. Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen was caught near the boundary, with Rathi positioned right at the rope.

Replays showed that Rathi was extremely close to the boundary when completing the catch, raising doubts over whether he had stayed inside the field or made contact with the rope.

Mukul Choudhary’s Last-Over Heroics

The Lucknow Super Giants needed 14 off the final over with Vaibhav Arora with the ball in his hands. Avesh took the single of the first ball with the side needing 13 off 5. Choudhary hammered a maximum to bring it down to 7 off 4. Arora then made a fine comeback and bowled two dot balls. 

LSG needed 7 in the final two deliveries when Choudhary smashed the penultimate one over extra cover for a maximum. With the side needing 1 off 1, Vaibhav bowled a short delivery that Mukul missed but Avesh who was at the other end ran towards the danger end and completed the run. It was signalled byes but was enough to take the side home. 

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 181/4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 41, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 45, Rovman Powell 39*; Manimaran Siddharth 1/34) lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 182/7 in 20 overs (Mukul Choudhary 54*, Ayush Badoni 54; Anukul Roy 2/32, Vaibhav Arora 2/38) by 3 wickets.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table | Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

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Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

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Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

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Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy
Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy
Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy
Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

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