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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

LSG pulled off a spectacular victory at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, defeating three-time IPL champions KKR by three wickets in a final-ball thriller. Chasing a target of 182, LSG rode on twin half-centuries from Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary to clinch their second victory of the IPL 2026 season.

LSG vs KKR. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
LSG vs KKR. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 10, 2026 10:36:35 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

The Lucknow Super Giants registered a stunning win by three wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens riding on heroics from Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary. The win has provided a massive boost to LSG as they have now moved to number fifth spot in the points table. Both the batters notched up individual fifties. 

Earlier, KKR posted 181/4 riding on contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (41), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45), and a late push by Rovman Powell and Cameron Green. Despite some tight spells from KKR bowlers, LSG held their nerve.

The Lucknow team now has two wins, four points from three matches. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other side, have been struggling to find any form as they lost three matches out for the four and one was washed out due to rain. They just have one point and that too because the match against Punjab Kings was called off. 

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

Ayush Badoni Joins Elite List 

Ayush Badoni joined the record books by becoming the third batter to score 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League for LSG.
Badoni achieved this feat during his side’s clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday in Kolkata.

The right-handed batter needed 25 runs going into the match to join the 1000-run club, and he achieved the milestone in the 12th over of LSG’s innings in the 182-run chase.

He also became the second Indian batter to score 1000 runs for LSG. KL Rahul was the first batter to score 1000 runs in the IPL for LSG. Badoni now has 1029 runs under his belt in 59 matches at an average of 26.38.

Former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran joined Rahul in the elite list last year, and now Badoni has also joined the 1000-run club. Badoni played a very handy innings for his side as he slammed 54 off 34 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

KKR Skipper Lauds Mukul Choudhary

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed disappointment after his side’s narrow three-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but “credited” Mukul Choudhary for his match-winning knock in the IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens.

“Tough one to take. Really proud of the boys, the way we played. Mukul’s knock was defining. The way he played his shots…in games like this, you do not want to pinpoint too many things. Execution here and there can happen, but credit to Mukul and that partnership,” Rahane said during the post-match presentation.

The KKR captain acknowledged that LSG batters capitalised on their chances, especially in the death overs.

“Those deliveries did work. They had nothing to lose. It was about swinging every ball. There were brilliant shots. The way he batted was amazing,” he added.

Rishabh Pant All in Praise of Mukul, Badoni

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant heaped praise on Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni following his side’s dramatic three-wicket win over three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens.

“I do not have words to describe but what a fantastic effort. One thing I made sure of personally is trust, and when you believe in someone, a player can do wonders. The character, with each and every match like this, shows something is building. 

We don’t want to talk much about it, but something is cooking inside,” Pant said about during the post-match presentation about Mukul’s match-winning unbeaten knock.

Also Read: Babar Azam Surpasses Chris Gayle to Achieve Major Milestone — Details Inside

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

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