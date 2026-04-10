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Home > World News > Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

Iran wants a immediate halt on Israeli attacks on Lebanon to continue with its peace talks. Read More for details.

Iran wants a immediate halt on Israeli attacks on Lebanon to continue with its peace talks. Read More for details. Photo: AFP News
Iran wants a immediate halt on Israeli attacks on Lebanon to continue with its peace talks. Read More for details. Photo: AFP News

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: April 10, 2026 17:52:06 IST

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Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

Iran is threatening to back out of the peace talks with the US in Pakistan. They say they won’t negotiate unless Israel stops attacking Lebanon on an immediate basis. 

Iran denied reports that their representatives are already in Pakistan, referring those claims to be “false”, according to Iran’s state-run agencies Fars and Tasnim.

 

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Israel Attack Lebanon After The Ceasefire Talks Between Iran And US?

According to the decision of the United States, Israel halted strikes on Iran for two weeks, but they say that it doesn’t apply to Lebanon, as the Israeli military is engaged in a long fight against Hezbollah, as reported by New York Times. 

“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region.” says Netanyahu hours after the ceasefire.

The Strait Of Hormuz: The Sea Route Remains Key Factor Amid Israeli Strikes On Lebanon  

Even though the US says more ships are moving, there is no real proof that the Strait of Hormuz is back to normal. Iran even hinted that they placed underwater mines in the area and told the few ships passing through to take different paths.

Is Lebanon A Hurdle in US-Iran Ceasefire?

On Wednesday, at least 182 people died in Lebanon as Israel increased its attacks on Hezbollah. Hezbollah is a group backed by Iran that joined the fighting to support them. In response to the bombings, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, which has put the ceasefire talks in danger.

Iran’s military said they closed the water route because of Israel’s attacks. They also said that for a peace deal to work, Israel must stop fighting in Lebanon. 

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, argued that stopping the war in Lebanon was always a part of the ceasefire talks, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump both disagreed, saying that wasn’t part of the talks.

On Thursday, Israel claimed they killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, an aide to Naim Kassem, a Hezbollah leader. Hezbollah has not commented yet on the claim. 

Israel also says Hezbollah is hiding in civilian areas. However, local people and officials deny this, especially since many houses were bombed without any warning.

Also Read: Why Is the Strait of Hormuz Still Shut Despite US-Iran Ceasefire? Trump’s Warning, Israel-Hezbollah Clashes and Islamabad Lockdown Explained

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Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

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Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

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Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’
Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’
Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’
Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

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