Suspended Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar’s Case: Maid Paro, Who Commuted In Thar And Posted Cash Reels, Comes Under Scanner In Rs. 80 Crore Scam

PATNA, BIHAR CRIME: The case against suspended Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar just got more tangled. Now, the Economic Offences Unit is digging into the finances of Paro, a woman who worked as a domestic helper at his home. People close to the investigation say Paro ended up pretty wealthy after working with Kumar. She didn’t just clean the house; she apparently handled a lot of money for him and, with his backing, managed to buy some impressive properties.

Suspended Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar’s case takes a new turn

Photos of her zooming around in a Thar SUV, riding a Royal Enfield Bullet, and showing off wads of cash have blown up online.

Ever since the EOU launched a separate investigation into Paro, she and her family have disappeared. This comes after the Bihar government suspended Kumar on April 7. Just a week before, investigators raided locations in Kishanganj, Patna, and Purnia and uncovered around Rs 80 crore in assets that didn’t add up.

The EOU’s investigation shows Kumar was gathering all this wealth to help a female friend run for office. Officials say he wanted to launch her political career from Kishanganj and was even planning to get into politics himself when he retires in 2030.

Investigators say Kumar bought 16 plots in Purnia, putting them in the names of various girlfriends, wives, mothers-in-law, and even a son. They’ve also found a tea estate, a bungalow, and a two-storey building in Siliguri tied to him.

With the case growing, the EOU is looking closely at exactly how Kumar gathered and shuffled all these assets.

Where is SDPO’s maid Paro?

The SDPO, already suspended after a DA case was registered against him, could soon be in even deeper trouble. The Enforcement Directorate is eyeing his multi-crore investments across Bihar, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, gearing up for a possible money laundering probe. When EOU officials raided Kishanganj, they couldn’t find Paro, the SDPO’s maid. She’s from Bengal, but she’s disappeared since the corruption case hit. For context, Gautam Kumar began his career in the Bihar police as an inspector back in 1994 and eventually moved up to DSP.

What role did Paro play in suspended Kishanganj SDPO case?

Paro’s name has been making the rounds on social media lately. There’s a video where she holds about Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. Some photos show her with the SDPO and a few of his associates, and in another clip, she’s seen filming herself with a Mahindra Thar SUV.

People who know her say she usually travels between her home and the SDPO’s official quarters in a high-end car that costs more than Rs 35 lakh. Sometimes, she got picked up or dropped off in cars tied to the officer, whether they were official or personal. Folks from the area, though they didn’t want their names out there, also said she wears a gold necklace worth nearly Rs 6 lakh.

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