WWE SmackDown Preview April 10 2026: Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton And Pat McAfee In San Jose

The Road to WrestleMania 42 storyline gets intensely heated tonight, April 10 2026, as Friday Night SmackDown takes over the SAP Centre in San Jose, California. After the breathtaking events of last week when Pat McAfee double-crossed the WWE Universe to join Randy Orton, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to live on the show and provide a response to the betrayal.

The “American Nightmare” was left incapacitated on the mat after a savage attack by the newly formed tandem, and today he aims at getting his revenge just a week before his huge title defence in Las Vegas. Since Pat McAfee has announced a “big surprise” that will shake the whole industry’s environment, the level of bets for the blue brand has never been higher.

WWE SmackDown April 10 2026 Announced Match Card And Segments

Match / Segment Superstars Involved Type Cody Rhodes Responds Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Pat McAfee In-Ring Confrontation Sami Zayn Looks For Revenge Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams Singles Match Jacob Fatu Exposure Drew McIntyre & Jacob Fatu In-Ring Segment SmackDown Debut Royce Keys vs TBA Singles Match Pat McAfee Announcement Pat McAfee Special Announcement Women’s Division Update Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley Featured Appearance

Cody Rhodes And Randy Orton Rivalry Reaches New Heights

The central focus of tonight’s show is the fallout from Pat McAfee’s heel turn. After months of being the voice of the fans, McAfee revealed himself as the mastermind behind Randy Orton’s recent psychological warfare against Cody Rhodes. Tonight, Cody Rhodes will demand answers and likely a fight before they head to Allegiant Stadium.

Pat McAfee has teased on social media that he has a “monumental announcement” that will ensure Randy Orton saves the business for future generations. Whether this involves a new member of their alliance or a specific stipulation for the WrestleMania match remains to be seen, but the tension between the former Legacy stablemates has never been more personal.

Drew McIntyre Vows To Expose The Real Jacob Fatu

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and the “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu continues to escalate ahead of their Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 42. McIntyre, who has been on a crusade against the Bloodline’s influence, has promised to “unmask” the true nature of Jacob Fatu tonight. After weeks of back-and-forth brawls that have destroyed ringside areas, the Scottish Warrior believes he has found a weakness in the seemingly unstoppable Fatu.

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