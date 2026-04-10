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Home > Sports News > FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match

FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match

FC Goa take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2026 clash at Fatorda Stadium. Goa look to end a four-match winless run, while Odisha aim to improve their inconsistent form. Both sides seek momentum, with live coverage available on Sony Sports Network and Fancode.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC (Image Credits:X)
FC Goa vs Odisha FC (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 10, 2026 15:14:49 IST

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FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match

FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: 

Odisha FC haven’t won at Fatorda since 2016, and it makes tonight’s game feel like a real test of resilience.

A 2-0 setback to Bengaluru FC earlier this season ended FC Goa’s winning streak, and since then, they’ve gone winless in four straight fixtures, three draws and one loss. Still, they’ve held firm at home, staying unbeaten in eight meetings against Odisha FC over the years.

Odisha FC sit tenth with just five points from five games and haven’t kept a clean sheet in four matches, and their lone victory came in the early stretch. Both losses have happened away from home, adding pressure to their campaign when playing on the road. For better or worse, they lack consistency under current conditions.

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The clash isn’t just about points – it’s about building rhythm back into a sluggish schedule. With both sides trying to push upward through the standings, tonight could mark a turning point in their seasons.

FC Goa Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 10 April 2026.

When will the FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match start?

The FC Goa vs Odisha FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on  Friday, 5th April.

Where will the FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match be played?

The FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch the FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match in India? (Live Streaming Details)

The FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

Predicted Line-up

FC Goa I: 1. Bob Jackson, 2. Aakash Sangwan, 3. Jerry Lalrinzuala, 4. Sandesh Jhingan, 5. Boris Thangjam, 6. Abdul Rabeeh, 7. Dejan Drazic, 8. Jovial Dias, 9. Ayush Dev Chhetri, 10. Daniel Lalhlimpuia, 11. Ishan Pandita

Odisha FC: 1. Amrinder Singh, 2. Thoiba Singh, 3. Carlos Delgado, 4. Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, 5. Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, 6. Isak Vanlalruatfela, 7. K Lalrinfela, 8. Puitea, 9. Narendra Naik, 10. Kartik Hantal, 11. Heikrujam Sanathoi Singh

FC Goa Last 10 Results

Match Competition Result
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League 0–2 (L)
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League 1–1 (D)
Punjab FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League 1–1 (D)
East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League 0–0 (D)
FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi Indian Super League 1–0 (W)
Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Indian Super League 0–2 (W)
FC Goa vs Inter Kashi Indian Super League 1–1 (D)
FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League Two 1–2 (L)
Al Zawraa vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2–1 (L)
Al Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 4–0 (L)

FC Goa have had mixed form recently, with 2 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses in their last 10 matches across competitions.

Odisha FC Last 10 Games

Match Competition Result
Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 1–0 (L)
NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 1–4 (W)
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 5–1 (L)
Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 1–1 (D)
Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi Indian Super League 0–0 (D)
Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 2–3 (W)
Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Indian Super League 0–0 (D)
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 1–0 (L)
Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League 3–1 (W)
Odisha FC vs Punjab FC Indian Super League 1–1 (D)

Odisha FC have shown inconsistent but competitive form, recording 3 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses in their last 10 matches in the Indian Super League.

Also Read: Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match

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FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match

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FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match

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FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match
FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match
FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match
FC Goa vs Odisha FC  ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch FCG vs OFC Live Match

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