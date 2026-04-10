Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match

Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: The Indian Super League 202526 season is getting really exciting as the games start pinpointing the leaders in the table. NorthEast United FC will be welcoming Sporting Club Delhi on Friday, April 10 2026, at 5:00 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. So far, Sporting Club Delhi has been struggling as a team since they find themselves 12th with just 5 points after 6 games, and they have 2 matches that have ended in a draw. On the flip side, NorthEast United FC is 9th on the table with 1 win and 3 draws, showing a bit of a faltering streak this season.”
Since both teams are in the bottom half of the table, they will definitely fight for an imperative win to boost their rankings as the tournament rolls on.
Battle in the Highlands! ⚔️
Hosts NorthEast United FC are eager to get back to winning ways, while SC Delhi look to build on their first ISL win. 💪
Watch #NEUFCSCD LIVE on @FanCode. 💻#ISL12 pic.twitter.com/WMAuMZHFL4
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 10, 2026
Northeast United vs Sporting Delhi FC Live Streaming ISL 2026
When will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 10 April 2026.
When will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match start?
The North East United vs SC Delhi Indian Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Friday, 5th April.
Where will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match be played?
The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Indra Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Where to watch the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match in India? (Live Streaming Details)
The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Fancode app.
Predicted Line-up
NorthEast United FC
Gurmeet; Robin, Zabaco, Asheer, Samte; Andy, Maya, Macarton, Jairo, Jithin; Rinzuala
SC Delhi
Nora Fernandes (GK); Manoj Mohammed, Alex Saji, Rafael Ribero, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing; Augustine Lalrochana, Abdul Halik, Ousmane Fane, Mohammed Azhar; Babovic, Joseph Sunny
NorthEast United FC – Last 10 Matches Details:
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Outcome
|20 Mar 2026
|ISL
|Odisha FC
|Home
|1–4
|❌ Loss
|15 Mar 2026
|ISL
|Jamshedpur FC
|Home
|2–1
|✅ Win
|09 Mar 2026
|ISL
|Punjab FC
|Away
|1–1
|➖ Draw
|01 Mar 2026
|ISL
|Mumbai City FC
|Away
|1–1
|➖ Draw
|22 Feb 2026
|ISL
|Bengaluru FC
|Away
|1–1
|➖ Draw
|16 Feb 2026
|ISL
|East Bengal FC
|Away
|0–3
|❌ Loss
|01 Nov 2025
|Super Cup
|FC Goa
|Away
|2–1
|✅ Win
|29 Oct 2025
|Super Cup
|Jamshedpur FC
|Away
|2–2
|➖ Draw
|26 Oct 2025
|Super Cup
|Inter Kashi
|Home
|2–2
|➖ Draw
|23 Aug 2025
|Durand Cup Final
|Diamond Harbour FC
|Home
|6–1
|✅ Win
Summary of NorthEast United FC (Last 10 Matches)
- ✅ Wins: 3
- ➖ Draws: 4
- ❌ Losses: 3
Sporting Club Delhi – Last 10 Matches Details:
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Outcome
|08 Mar 2026
|ISL
|Mumbai City FC
|Away
|2–2
|➖ Draw
|26 Feb 2026
|ISL
|FC Goa
|Away
|0–1
|❌ Loss
|21 Feb 2026
|ISL
|East Bengal FC
|Away
|1–4
|❌ Loss
|15 Feb 2026
|ISL
|Bengaluru FC
|Away
|0–2
|❌ Loss
|06 Nov 2025
|Super Cup
|Rajasthan United FC
|Away
|2–2
|➖ Draw
|03 Nov 2025
|Super Cup
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Away
|3–0
|✅ Win
|27 Oct 2025
|Super Cup
|Mumbai City FC
|Home
|1–4
|❌ Loss
|—
|ISL
|Odisha FC
|Home
|1–1
|➖ Draw
|—
|ISL
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Home
|1–1
|➖ Draw
|—
|ISL
|Jamshedpur FC
|Home
|—
|(Upcoming/Not Played)
Summary of Sporting Delhi (Last 10 Matches)
- ✅ Wins: 1
- ➖ Draws: 4
- ❌ Losses: 4
- ⏳ 1 match upcoming
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