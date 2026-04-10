Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match

Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: The Indian Super League 202526 season is getting really exciting as the games start pinpointing the leaders in the table. NorthEast United FC will be welcoming Sporting Club Delhi on Friday, April 10 2026, at 5:00 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. So far, Sporting Club Delhi has been struggling as a team since they find themselves 12th with just 5 points after 6 games, and they have 2 matches that have ended in a draw. On the flip side, NorthEast United FC is 9th on the table with 1 win and 3 draws, showing a bit of a faltering streak this season.”

Since both teams are in the bottom half of the table, they will definitely fight for an imperative win to boost their rankings as the tournament rolls on.

Northeast United vs Sporting Delhi FC Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 10 April 2026.

When will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match start?

The North East United vs SC Delhi Indian Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Friday, 5th April.

Where will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match be played?

The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Indra Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match in India? (Live Streaming Details)

The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

Predicted Line-up

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet; Robin, Zabaco, Asheer, Samte; Andy, Maya, Macarton, Jairo, Jithin; Rinzuala

SC Delhi

Nora Fernandes (GK); Manoj Mohammed, Alex Saji, Rafael Ribero, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing; Augustine Lalrochana, Abdul Halik, Ousmane Fane, Mohammed Azhar; Babovic, Joseph Sunny

NorthEast United FC – Last 10 Matches Details:

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Outcome 20 Mar 2026 ISL Odisha FC Home 1–4 ❌ Loss 15 Mar 2026 ISL Jamshedpur FC Home 2–1 ✅ Win 09 Mar 2026 ISL Punjab FC Away 1–1 ➖ Draw 01 Mar 2026 ISL Mumbai City FC Away 1–1 ➖ Draw 22 Feb 2026 ISL Bengaluru FC Away 1–1 ➖ Draw 16 Feb 2026 ISL East Bengal FC Away 0–3 ❌ Loss 01 Nov 2025 Super Cup FC Goa Away 2–1 ✅ Win 29 Oct 2025 Super Cup Jamshedpur FC Away 2–2 ➖ Draw 26 Oct 2025 Super Cup Inter Kashi Home 2–2 ➖ Draw 23 Aug 2025 Durand Cup Final Diamond Harbour FC Home 6–1 ✅ Win

Summary of NorthEast United FC (Last 10 Matches)

✅ Wins: 3

➖ Draws: 4

❌ Losses: 3

Sporting Club Delhi – Last 10 Matches Details:

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Outcome 08 Mar 2026 ISL Mumbai City FC Away 2–2 ➖ Draw 26 Feb 2026 ISL FC Goa Away 0–1 ❌ Loss 21 Feb 2026 ISL East Bengal FC Away 1–4 ❌ Loss 15 Feb 2026 ISL Bengaluru FC Away 0–2 ❌ Loss 06 Nov 2025 Super Cup Rajasthan United FC Away 2–2 ➖ Draw 03 Nov 2025 Super Cup Kerala Blasters FC Away 3–0 ✅ Win 27 Oct 2025 Super Cup Mumbai City FC Home 1–4 ❌ Loss — ISL Odisha FC Home 1–1 ➖ Draw — ISL Kerala Blasters FC Home 1–1 ➖ Draw — ISL Jamshedpur FC Home — (Upcoming/Not Played)

Summary of Sporting Delhi (Last 10 Matches)

✅ Wins: 1

➖ Draws: 4

❌ Losses: 4

⏳ 1 match upcoming

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