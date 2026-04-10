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Home > Sports News > Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match

Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match

Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: For the Indian Super League 2025-26 season, NorthEast United FC will be welcoming Sporting Club Delhi for a game. As per the situation of the teams, both are going through the struggle of the lower table and looking for a much-needed win. The game will take place at Guwahati and will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Northeast United vs SC Delhi (Image Credits: X)
Northeast United vs SC Delhi (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 10, 2026 13:59:58 IST

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Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match

 Northeast United vs SC Delhi  ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: The Indian Super League 202526 season is getting really exciting as the games start pinpointing the leaders in the table. NorthEast United FC will be welcoming Sporting Club Delhi on Friday, April 10 2026, at 5:00 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. So far, Sporting Club Delhi has been struggling as a team since they find themselves 12th with just 5 points after 6 games, and they have 2 matches that have ended in a draw. On the flip side, NorthEast United FC is 9th on the table with 1 win and 3 draws, showing a bit of a faltering streak this season.”

Since both teams are in the bottom half of the table, they will definitely fight for an imperative win to boost their rankings as the tournament rolls on.

Northeast United vs Sporting Delhi  FC Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 10 April 2026.

When will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match start?

The North East United vs SC Delhi Indian Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on  Friday, 5th April.

Where will the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match be played?

The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Indra Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch the North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026 match in India? (Live Streaming Details)

The North East United vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Fancode app. 

Predicted Line-up

NorthEast United FC 

Gurmeet; Robin, Zabaco, Asheer, Samte; Andy, Maya, Macarton, Jairo, Jithin; Rinzuala

SC Delhi

Nora Fernandes (GK); Manoj Mohammed, Alex Saji, Rafael Ribero, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing; Augustine Lalrochana, Abdul Halik, Ousmane Fane, Mohammed Azhar; Babovic, Joseph Sunny

NorthEast United FC – Last 10 Matches Details:

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Outcome
20 Mar 2026 ISL Odisha FC Home 1–4 ❌ Loss
15 Mar 2026 ISL Jamshedpur FC Home 2–1 ✅ Win
09 Mar 2026 ISL Punjab FC Away 1–1 ➖ Draw
01 Mar 2026 ISL Mumbai City FC Away 1–1 ➖ Draw
22 Feb 2026 ISL Bengaluru FC Away 1–1 ➖ Draw
16 Feb 2026 ISL East Bengal FC Away 0–3 ❌ Loss
01 Nov 2025 Super Cup FC Goa Away 2–1 ✅ Win
29 Oct 2025 Super Cup Jamshedpur FC Away 2–2 ➖ Draw
26 Oct 2025 Super Cup Inter Kashi Home 2–2 ➖ Draw
23 Aug 2025 Durand Cup Final Diamond Harbour FC Home 6–1 ✅ Win

Summary of NorthEast United FC (Last 10 Matches)

  • ✅ Wins: 3
  • ➖ Draws: 4
  • ❌ Losses: 3

Sporting Club Delhi – Last 10 Matches Details:

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Outcome
08 Mar 2026 ISL Mumbai City FC Away 2–2 ➖ Draw
26 Feb 2026 ISL FC Goa Away 0–1 ❌ Loss
21 Feb 2026 ISL East Bengal FC Away 1–4 ❌ Loss
15 Feb 2026 ISL Bengaluru FC Away 0–2 ❌ Loss
06 Nov 2025 Super Cup Rajasthan United FC Away 2–2 ➖ Draw
03 Nov 2025 Super Cup Kerala Blasters FC Away 3–0 ✅ Win
27 Oct 2025 Super Cup Mumbai City FC Home 1–4 ❌ Loss
ISL Odisha FC Home 1–1 ➖ Draw
ISL Kerala Blasters FC Home 1–1 ➖ Draw
ISL Jamshedpur FC Home (Upcoming/Not Played)

Summary of Sporting Delhi (Last 10 Matches)

  • ✅ Wins: 1
  • ➖ Draws: 4
  • ❌ Losses: 4
  • ⏳ 1 match upcoming

Also Read: Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

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Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match
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Northeast United vs SC Delhi ISL 2026: Live Streaming Details: Match Preview, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs SCD Live Match
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