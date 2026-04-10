Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

On Friday, April 10, Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Rawalpindi Pindiz (RAP) will face each other in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Both teams have challenged themselves with their performances so far. Headed by Saud Shakeel, Quetta Gladiators have won only once in four encounters; that single win was over the newcomer Hyderabad Kingsmen. So before the match, their goal will be to prevent a third consecutive defeat to an out-of-form Rawalpindi team that has been losing their matches consecutively for four times.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Rawalpindi, on the other hand, are feeling the heat after a dismal start and is looking for a turnaround. Even though they still have six matches left and their dream to reach the playoffs is still on, they have to generate momentum very fast and start accumulating wins.

Rawalpindi Pindiz have lost all four matches, and at the same time, they are the only team that has yet to win a match. Hence, they are currently occupying the last place on the points table. At present, Sam Billings is the leading run-getter for Rawalpindi Pindiz in Pakistan Super League 2026, scoring 139 runs in total. Quetta Gladiators are now 6th on the points table with 1 win and 3 losses. Hasan Nawaz, who has scored 158 runs so far, is the leading run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League 2026.

Redemption is the goal!😤Quetta has a win while Pindi hunts for their first🏏Can Pindi find a formula, or is Quetta too strong?👀 Watch the match live in HD and without ads only on tapmad!#HBLPSL11 | #CatchEveryMatch | #DontStopStreaming | #tapmad | PSL26 pic.twitter.com/d9vZWztpoa — tapmad (@tapmadtv) April 10, 2026

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL: Streaming Details

When will the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on April 8, 2026.

When will the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:00 pm IST, with the toss at 6:30 pm IST on Thursday, the 6th of April.

Where will the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India

Where to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Match in Pakistan?

The match will be Live On Tapmad in Pakistan.







Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Predicted XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Saud Shakeel (C), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Bevon Jacobs, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

Rawalpindi Pindiz

Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Amir Khan, Rishad Hossain, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir.

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