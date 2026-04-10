LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Lalit Modi Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

Househelp at Pulkit Makol’s fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri flat accused of abusing pet dogs; CCTV alert led to police case.

Househelp at Pulkit Makol’s fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri flat accused of abusing pet dogs. (Photo: IG)
Househelp at Pulkit Makol’s fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri flat accused of abusing pet dogs. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 10, 2026 18:10:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

Sexual assault of dogs: Temporary househelp booked for molesting two pet dogs inside home. In a bizarre case of animal cruelty, a temporary househelp from Andheri West in Mumbai has been booked for molesting two pet dogs inside his employer’s house.Meanwhile, the complaint was lodged by Tanvi Khanna, fiancée of actor Pulkit Makol, after she saw CCTV footage of the alleged molestation incident while she was in Delhi. The househelp was hired to do housekeeping for the couple and for petting the two dogs. When confronted, he was booked by police. A case has also been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Investigation is underway.

Who is the alleged abuser and why was he hired?

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Ranjan Shah, a temporary maintenance staff working in the Andheri flat belonging to Khanna, and was allotted housekeeping duties and duties to look after the family pets.

Shah had been employed as regular staff were unavailable for about a week and was given full access to the residence during the owner’s absence.

You Might Be Interested In

What exactly had happened inside the flat?

According to police officials, the alleged offence concerned two female pet dogs. Shah is alleged to have touched one pet dog inappropriately and sexually assaulted the other.

The police are treating it as a serious case of animal cruelty and are investigating the extent to the abuse.

How did the owner find out about the incident?

The matter was brought to the attention of authorities when Tanvi Khanna, who was visiting her parents in Delhi for a job, accessed the live CCTV feed of her flat late at night.

She saw one of the cameras had been deliberately pointed away at around 2:00 am and became suspicious. Her pets also displayed odd behaviour which alarmed her further and she took immediate action.

What was done immediately after suspicion?

Khanna informed her fiance Pulkit Makol abcha and called neighbour Saurabh Bedi. The neighbour and his friend immediately visited the flat.

When confronted the accused initially said that he was “playing with the dogs”. But later he confessed to the crime as per complaint after being grilled.

What did the police do?

Police were informed through the emergency helpline and the accused was taken to Amboli Police Station.

Later Khanna filed a complaint and a case has been registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police have started investigating the matter.

What are the legal implications in such an incident?

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act makes any form of abuse, harm or torture of animals a punishable offence.

The offender could be fined, and in serious cases, even imprisoned. Police are looking into the case and will decide the appropriate action to take.

What are the implications of this case?

The incident is another reminder of the danger of allowing domestic staff unsupervised access to the home, and the importance of CCTV.

It is also adding to growing concern over the increasing frequency of animal cruelty incidents in urban settings, which is leading to calls for tougher penalties, and enhanced protection for our pets.

ALSO READ: Who Is Farman Khan? Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’s Husband And UP-Based Model Faces Fresh Legal Heat As POCSO Case Is Filed For Marrying Minor

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AndheriMumbai shockerPulkit MakolTanvi Khanna

RELATED News

Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details

Michigan State University collaborates with TimesPro to introduce Master Certificate in Global Supply Chain Management

Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

Who Is Farman Khan? Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’s Husband And UP-Based Model Faces Fresh Legal Heat As POCSO Case Is Filed For Marrying Minor

Suspended Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar’s Case: Maid Paro, Who Commuted In Thar And Posted Cash Reels, Comes Under Scanner In Rs. 80 Crore Scam

LATEST NEWS

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

Bangalore Weather Today: IMD Issues Thunderstorm & Heatwave Alert, Warns Of Sudden Rain And Rising Temperatures- Check Latest Updates

Explained: Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask Lalit Modi For a Ferrari Upgrade After Porsche 911 Challenge Following 6 Sixes vs Stuart Broad?

Guwahati (Assam) Weather Forecast RCB vs RR: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

Who Is Harshita Arora? From Saharanpur To San Francisco: How She Became The Youngest General Partner At Y Combinator Without Even Attending School

Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

Anthropic Rolls Out Claude Mythos: Most Powerful AI To Find Software Flaws Faster Than Humans — Know Why It Won’t Be Released Publicly

Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed
Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed
Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed
Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

QUICK LINKS