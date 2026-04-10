Mumbai Shocker: Househelp At Pulkit Makol’s Fiancée Tanvi Khanna’s Andheri Flat Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pet Dogs While Owner Was Away, Police Case Filed

Sexual assault of dogs: Temporary househelp booked for molesting two pet dogs inside home. In a bizarre case of animal cruelty, a temporary househelp from Andheri West in Mumbai has been booked for molesting two pet dogs inside his employer’s house.Meanwhile, the complaint was lodged by Tanvi Khanna, fiancée of actor Pulkit Makol, after she saw CCTV footage of the alleged molestation incident while she was in Delhi. The househelp was hired to do housekeeping for the couple and for petting the two dogs. When confronted, he was booked by police. A case has also been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Investigation is underway.

Who is the alleged abuser and why was he hired?

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Ranjan Shah, a temporary maintenance staff working in the Andheri flat belonging to Khanna, and was allotted housekeeping duties and duties to look after the family pets.

Shah had been employed as regular staff were unavailable for about a week and was given full access to the residence during the owner’s absence.

What exactly had happened inside the flat?

According to police officials, the alleged offence concerned two female pet dogs. Shah is alleged to have touched one pet dog inappropriately and sexually assaulted the other.

The police are treating it as a serious case of animal cruelty and are investigating the extent to the abuse.

How did the owner find out about the incident?

The matter was brought to the attention of authorities when Tanvi Khanna, who was visiting her parents in Delhi for a job, accessed the live CCTV feed of her flat late at night.

She saw one of the cameras had been deliberately pointed away at around 2:00 am and became suspicious. Her pets also displayed odd behaviour which alarmed her further and she took immediate action.

What was done immediately after suspicion?

Khanna informed her fiance Pulkit Makol abcha and called neighbour Saurabh Bedi. The neighbour and his friend immediately visited the flat.

When confronted the accused initially said that he was “playing with the dogs”. But later he confessed to the crime as per complaint after being grilled.

What did the police do?

Police were informed through the emergency helpline and the accused was taken to Amboli Police Station.

Later Khanna filed a complaint and a case has been registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police have started investigating the matter.

What are the legal implications in such an incident?

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act makes any form of abuse, harm or torture of animals a punishable offence.

The offender could be fined, and in serious cases, even imprisoned. Police are looking into the case and will decide the appropriate action to take.

What are the implications of this case?

The incident is another reminder of the danger of allowing domestic staff unsupervised access to the home, and the importance of CCTV.

It is also adding to growing concern over the increasing frequency of animal cruelty incidents in urban settings, which is leading to calls for tougher penalties, and enhanced protection for our pets.

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