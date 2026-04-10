Who Is Farman Khan? Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa’s Husband And UP-Based Model Faces Fresh Legal Heat As POCSO Case Is Filed For Marrying Minor

The tale of Monalisa Bhonsle, the teenager who became famous in the course of the Mahakumbh Mela of 2025 in Prayagraj, seems to have taken a controversial turn legally. After gaining massive popularity in social media “Mahakumbh viral girl’s videos surfaced online showing her selling rudraksha malas, Monalisa is now embroiled in a legal battle over her newly found love life after marrying Farman Khan, a model based in Uttar Pradesh who is also claimed to be an actor. Initially the couple had produced a document showing Monalisa’s age where the couple claimed she is not a minor but the latest probe shows that Monalisa is a minor and that put UP based actor Farman in legal trouble.

The POCSO Act has been used to file a new case against her husband.

Who is Farman Khan? What we know about him?

Farman Khan is an actor and model based out of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. Not much is known about him in the world of movies or modeling, but Farman has participated in minor movie projects and modelling gigs before.

As per reports, Farman Khan and Monalisa Bhonsle first met each other online, and soon their friendship blossomed into something more profound. The two collaborated for a film project, and eventually, they fell deeply in love.

The relationship between Farman and Monalisa, which lasted for only six months, is said to be quite significant. Farman says that it was as if they had been together for sixty years and hence decided to get married.

How did Monalisa and Farman’s love story start?

According to reports, the love affair between Monalisa and Farman started through an online chat and then moved to physical meetings during the shoot of a movie. It is believed that the romance between them developed out of mutual respect and understanding.

It is also known that it was actually Monalisa who proposed Farman marriage, which he refused at first but later accepted.

Where and in what manner did the wedding occur?

The duo tied the knot at the Nayanar Temple of Arumanoor, close to Poovar in the state of Kerala. The wedding was performed based on Hindu rites, where both Monalisa and Farman have expressed there was no kind of coercion in respect of conversion to another religion. The wedding became a matter of interest because of the participation of many politicians from the state of Kerala, which included members belonging to CPI(M).

What prompted the filing of a POCSO case against Farman Khan?

The issue arose following an investigation into Monalisa’s age by Madhya Pradesh authorities. Although certain documents presented during the wedding seemed to indicate that she was of legal age, reports emerged that stated differently.

Based on studies conducted by the investigators, Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009. Therefore, Monalisa will be 16 years old when she married recently, qualifying her as a child in terms of Indian law.

In light of the above information, Khargone Police lodged a case against Farman Khan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. Other charges filed against Farman Khan include provisions from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, such as illegal marriage and criminal conspiracy.

What differences were there in Monalisa’s papers?

Upon scrutiny of the documents provided for their marriage, the investigators discovered some inconsistencies. One of the documents, specifically the birth certificate used in registering their marriage, indicated that Monalisa was born on January 1, 2008, making her an adult.

However, authorities identified the birth certificate as fake after conducting some inquiries. In investigating the issue further, the NCST based their conclusion on the hospital papers regarding Monalisa’s age.

What is the involvement of authorities in the inquiry process?

The inquiry was initiated after finding evidence from the temple in Kerala, where the wedding took place. Authorities from there revealed that they based themselves on the Aadhaar information provided by the couple.

Since then, the NCST has taken notice of the incident. The Commission has asked for updates on the case regularly from the police officers from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Further, some allegations made by a lawyer suggest the involvement of some political parties in helping the couple get married. It, however, still forms a part of the probe.

What is Monalisa’s reaction to the issue?

Prior to the court hearing, Monalisa was reported to have said that she married Farman out of her free will, and she respects all religions equally. Moreover, she denied the notion of communalism involved in their marriage.

In addition, she had claimed earlier that her family did not approve of their marriage due to differences in religion and wanted her to marry another person. Nevertheless, she felt happy about her decision after marrying him.

All eyes on Farman, What will happen next in the case?

Since the POCSO Act case has now been filed, things have become very serious from the legal point of view. The authorities are likely to probe into the situation related to the marriage, along with checking the validity of the documents and involvement of all the parties. The senior police officers have been asked to keep filing their reports at regular intervals, depending on which further steps will be taken.

ALSO READ: Suspended Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar’s Case: Maid Paro, Who Commuted In Thar And Posted Cash Reels, Comes Under Scanner In Rs. 80 Crore Scam