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Home > Education News > Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link

The Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 is set to be declared today, marking a key step in the school admission process for the 2026–27 academic session.

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026
Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 10, 2026 17:32:23 IST

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Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link

The Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 will be announced today. Downloading the allocation letter from the Maharashtra RTE lottery result 2026 is the first step towards school admission for the students for the academic year 2026-27.

The selection list will be released on the official portal at student.maharashtra.gov.in, and parents can verify the admission status and download allocation letters.

The lottery is conducted through the Right to Education (RTE) Act for ensuring a transparent and fair process of seat allocation in private schools.

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What is Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 and why is it significant

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 is the outcome of seat allocation in private schools for students who have applied under the RTE quota.

The RTE lottery selection process relies on an automated lottery system to ensure that all applicants have an equal chance of being selected. 

More than 2.89 lakh applications have been received this year for more than 1.14 lakh seats all over the state. So, RTE admissions are in high demand.

When will Maharashtra RTE selection list 2026 be released

The Maharashtra RTE lottery result will be declared today, April 10, 2026. SMS will start arriving for parents notifying them if their child has been allotted a seat or not. The selection list will be uploaded soon on official website after the official announcement.

Where to check Maharashtra RTE result 2026 online

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 can be checked on the official website , student.maharashtra.gov.in. The selection list and individual application results will be posted on the site.

To avoid login struggles due to high traffic, it is recommended to have your login credentials handy and, if possible, access the site during non-peak hours.

How to check Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026

Here are the steps to check the Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026.

  • Go to student.maharashtra.gov.in.
  • Click on RTE Lottery Result 2026 or RTE Lottery Result by Application No.
  • Enter the application number and the required login details
  • Enter the captcha code
  • Click on submit.
  • Download the allocation letter

The allocation letter is the most important document to complete admission.

What is the admission window after RTE result 2026

The selected candidates will have to complete their admission between April 10 and April 20, 2026.

During this period, the parents are required to visit their allotted school for verification of the documents. 

If the admission is not completed within the stipulated period, the allotted seat will be cancelled.

How many applications were received for RTE admissions 2026

As per official figures, more than 2.89 lakh applications were received for approximately 1.14 lakh seats available.

The district-wise figures are as follows. Ahilya Nagar received more than 9,000 applications for about 3,700 seats. Similarly, several applicants applied for RTE in Mumbai, where only a few seats were available.

What documents are required after seat allotment

The proof of residence, income certificate, child’s birth certificate and details of the application are the important documents that must be carried by the parents to the allotted school for verification.

Checking all documents may help in confirming the admission without any delay. The RTE Lottery Result 2026 is expected to be declared shortly.

Hence, it is prudent for the parents to check the result on time and complete admission within the stipulated period to avoid losing the allotted seat.

Also Read: BARC OCES Result 2026 Out at barcocesexam.in: Check How To Download Result And Next Stage Details
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Tags: Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026Maharashtra RTE selection listRTE lottery result Maharashtra 2026RTE Maharashtra lotteryRTE Maharashtra result 2026

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Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link
Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link
Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link
Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link

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