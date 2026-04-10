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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’

Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’

Vivek Sinha, an actor from Bijnor, gained fame as a villain in Dhurandhar. With a theater background and roles in Delhi Crime, Tandav and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, he rose to prominence after the Ranveer Singh project. He denied viral ₹1 crore fee rumours, calling them false online buzz amid social media speculation and misinformation online widely

who is vivek sinha? (Pc: X)
who is vivek sinha? (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: April 10, 2026 15:54:56 IST

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Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’

Vivek Sinha became a famous actor after playing the villain Zahoor Mistry in Aditya Dhar’s successful Dhurandhar movie franchise. Sinha, who comes from Dhampur in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has an engineering degree, but he chose to pursue an acting career in Mumbai’s film industry. He developed his acting skills through theater performances before he played the IC-814 hijacker role in his first major television role, which included appearances in Delhi Crime, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and Tandav. 

Vivek Sinha: Viral Fame and Fee Rumours

His recent role with Ranveer Singh brought him fame which created rumors about his unexpected financial success. The actor used social media to refute viral reports claiming he received ₹1 crore for his performance in the project, stating that the “crore-club” rumors do not match his actual earnings despite his professional success from the project.

Vivek Sinha Career Trajectory and Dhurandhar Success

The career path of Vivek Sinha shows how contemporary films allow actors to reach success through their first significant acting roles. His main antagonist role in Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026) marked his first official entry into the film industry after spending many years in supporting roles and assistant director work.

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His portrayal of a hijacker produced such authentic results that online viewers began to associate him more with his character than with his actual identity. His filmography shows a continuous career progression that started from his first small role in PK to his current work as a main character in intense dramatic shows.

The actor in the video explained, “Bhai, itna paisa nahi mila hai kasamse. Yeh sab mat dalo.” He further stated, “Mujhe Dhurandhar se paisa mila hai, achcha paisa mila. Jo expected that amount tha woh mila. Lekuin utna paisa nahi mila, aur jo paisa mila tha, woh khatam ho chuka hai. Mumbai mein rehta hoon, bhai, aur bahut kharche hain yahan. Toh Dhurandhar wala saara paisa khatam ho chuka hai.”

The actor developed his skills through theater training in Bijnor before becoming a well-known performer in a franchise that earned ₹1000 crores.

Vivek Sinha Salary Rumours and Mumbai Living Expenses

The actor recently broke his silence regarding the speculative reports of his remuneration, specifically the figure of ₹1 crore, which has been shared on Instagram and news portals. Sinha used a video address to explain that the claims about his earnings from the Dhurandhar franchise work were false because he received a payment that reached eight digits.

He made a humorous observation that false reports about him asking fans for money to help him with financial problems had started spreading among his followers. The actor clarified that he had already spent his film earnings on his high living expenses in Mumbai.

Vivek Sinha on Financial Struggles and Misleading Net Worth Rumours in Film Industry

Sinha used direct salary addresses to show how upcoming actors in the industry face financial challenges that differ from public perceptions of their stardom. He asked his followers to pray for him to receive more work opportunities instead of believing false reports about his net worth.

Also Read: Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Sister-In-law, Muskan Nancy James? Accused Of Defamation After Shocking Domestic Violence Allegations Surface

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Tags: Bollywood actorDhurandharhome-hero-pos-9ranveer singhRs 1 crore rumourVivek Sinha

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Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’

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Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’

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Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’
Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’
Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’
Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’

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