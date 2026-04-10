Melania Trump In Trouble? Netizens Share Photos And Emails Linking Her To Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein, Check Private Details Inside

The wife of US President Trump, Melania Trump, has strongly refuted any association with Jeffrey Epstein, calling the rumors circulating on the internet as falsehoods and she encourages people not to propagate fake information. In an interview, the US First Lady, speaking out of the White House, made it clear that she was never friends with Epstein and denied him any influence over her personal or social life. Her words appear against a backdrop of fresh online theorizing about prominent individuals being part of the controversial Epstein web.

Melania Trump In Trouble? Netizens Share Photos And Emails Linking Her To Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein – Check Photos

To refute the old rumors, Melania Trump claimed that she first met Donald Trump in 1998 at a New York party and that Epstein was not her introduction to Trump. ‘I am not Epstein’s victim. I was not introduced to Donald Trump by Epstein’, she said, which she did refute virally. She also refuted any connection with Ghislaine Maxwell, a long time associate of Epstein, and stated that she knew nothing about any supposed misconduct related to Epstein when she slightly interacted with him in social circles some years ago.













The Epstein files…

France’s President recently posted a photo showing Epstein in an explicit situation with Trump’s wife. Reports claim that on Epstein’s island, it was said there was virtually no one who hadn’t been involved with her. pic.twitter.com/XRFu6gFy8P — JAHID (@Hey_jahid26) April 9, 2026







What Did Melania Trump Say?

Melania explained her comments as an attempt to counteract a wave of misinformation on the internet, such as altered images, misinformation, and old rumors. She emphasized that she has never been a witness to any official investigation or an unnamed person associated with Epstein. She urged caution and urged people to be careful to share information only after verifying that they are not part of the confusion and reputational damage that unverified posts might cause.

Although she denies it, the controversy has been on the rise on social media. Users have shared old photos, archived news articles and documents related to the broader social network of Epstein. Other photos of the events in early 2000s at Mar-a-Lago and New York parties depict Epstein and Donald Trump in the same locations, although there is no evidence of close contact between Melania Trump and Epstein that is widely validated. There is also a so called email by Melania, of 2002, in which she allegedly wrote to Ghislaine Maxwell, which has resurfaced on the internet, although crucial sections of the text are deliberately censored and do not in any sense prove that there was any relationship.

Also Read: Melania Trump Sidelines Donald Trump, Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein – US President Says ‘I Didn’t Know She’d Speak’