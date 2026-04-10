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Home > World News > Melania Trump Sidelines Donald Trump, Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein – US President Says ‘I Didn’t Know She’d Speak’

Melania Trump Sidelines Donald Trump, Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein – US President Says ‘I Didn’t Know She’d Speak’

First Lady Melania Trump publicly rejected allegations linking her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling them “unfounded and baseless lies.” Her remarks surprised the White House and even Donald Trump, who said he had no prior notice of the statement.

Melania Trump denies links to Jeffrey Epstein, calls claims baseless and urges Congress to give survivors a public hearing. Photo: X.
Melania Trump denies links to Jeffrey Epstein, calls claims baseless and urges Congress to give survivors a public hearing. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 10, 2026 08:26:51 IST

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Melania Trump Sidelines Donald Trump, Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein – US President Says ‘I Didn’t Know She’d Speak’

Melania Trump on Thursday firmly denied any connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during an extraordinary press conference, describing allegations linking her to the disgraced financier as “unfounded and baseless lies.”

Following her remarks, US President Donald Trump told reporters he was unaware that the First Lady planned to address the issue publicly.

Why First Lady Melania Trump Made a Statement On Epstein?

Speaking briefly during a televised address from the White House on Thursday afternoon, Melania Trump rejected suggestions that she had any association with Epstein beyond minimal social contact.

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“I’ve never been friends with Epstein,” she said. “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims.”

She further condemned what she described as false reporting and demanded apologies from publishers, specifically naming The Daily Beast and HarperCollins UK.

Melania Trump Gives Explanation of Past Encounters With Epstein

The First Lady said she first encountered Epstein in 2000 due to overlapping social circles.

According to her statement, the interaction was limited and she maintained only a “casual correspondence” with Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, a British socialite who was closely associated with Epstein, is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking.

Melania Trump Calls for Public Hearing for Survivors

During her remarks, Melania Trump urged lawmakers to provide a platform for Epstein’s victims to publicly share their experiences.

“I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors,” she said.

Members of both the Republican and Democratic parties on the House Oversight Committee – which is investigating Epstein – echoed the First Lady’s call for such a hearing.

White House and Media Caught Off Guard

The First Lady’s remarks appeared to take many by surprise, particularly as public attention on the Epstein files controversy had waned amid the ongoing war in Iran.

The White House later confirmed that it had received no advance notice of Melania Trump’s address.

Jacqui Heinrich, Senior White House Correspondent for Fox News, said the statement “came out of left field.” She added that reporters were given no prior warning and it remained unclear whether President Trump had been informed beforehand or whether the First Lady was responding to something already public or attempting to pre-empt an imminent report.

What Donald Trump Said About Melania Trump’s Epstein Address

Speaking to MS Now reporter Jacqueline Alemany, President Trump said he had no prior knowledge that his wife planned to issue the statement.

“I didn’t know anything about” the First Lady’s remarks before she appeared on camera, Trump said, adding that “she didn’t know [Epstein]” before ending the call.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie reacted to Melania Trump’s remarks by saying lawmakers had already provided a platform for Epstein survivors to share their accounts.

Massie, who has emerged as a leading critic of President Trump’s policies, argued that the responsibility now lies with the Justice Department.

“First Lady asks Congress to bring Epstein survivors in for testimony. With all due respect, that’s @DAGToddBlanche’s job!” he wrote.

He added that lawmakers had already created opportunities for survivors to testify on Capitol Hill.

“@RepRoKhanna & I already gave brave survivors a chance to tell their horrific stories on Capitol Hill,” Massie said. “@PamBondi wouldn’t even acknowledge them. PROSECUTE!”

Also Read: Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Allegations, Calls For Victims To Testify Under Oath

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Tags: donald trumpEpsteinEpstein fileshome-hero-pos-2Jeffrey EpsteinMelania Trumpus newswhite houseWorld news

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Melania Trump Sidelines Donald Trump, Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein – US President Says ‘I Didn’t Know She’d Speak’
Melania Trump Sidelines Donald Trump, Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein – US President Says ‘I Didn’t Know She’d Speak’
Melania Trump Sidelines Donald Trump, Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein – US President Says ‘I Didn’t Know She’d Speak’
Melania Trump Sidelines Donald Trump, Breaks Silence on Jeffrey Epstein – US President Says ‘I Didn’t Know She’d Speak’

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