Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Allegations, Calls For Victims To Testify Under Oath

Melania Trump on Thursday firmly denied any connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, addressing a long-running controversy that has often resurfaced around her husband.

Melania Rejects Claims Linking Her to Epstein

Rejecting online claims, she said Epstein neither introduced her to Donald Trump nor had any involvement in her life, and clarified she was not among his victims. She also called on Congress to hold public hearings so survivors could share their testimonies under oath.

Calling the allegations false and damaging, Melania made the statement at the White House without taking questions. Her remarks have once again drawn attention to the Epstein case, which continues to spark debate and criticism around the Trump administration’s handling of related disclosures.

Trump Fires Attorney General Amid Pressure

Trump last week fired his attorney general, Pam Bondi, a particular target of ire for Trump loyalists after the Justice Department slow-walked the release of millions of files related to the Epstein case.

Melania Trump did not say why she chose to speak out on Thursday, as the Epstein saga had largely receded from the headlines amid the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

But Marc Beckman, her senior adviser, told Reuters in a statement: “First Lady Melania Trump spoke out now because enough is enough. The lies must stop.”

Trump’s Past Ties With Epstein

Trump, a onetime friend who said he cut ties with Epstein in the early 2000s. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking minors when he died by what was ruled a suicide in jail in 2019.

The first lady said she had never had a relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, with whom she said she had only a casual correspondence.

‘I Met Trump By Chance’: Melania

“I never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” she said. “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.

“I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998,” she said.

Evidence in multiple legal and criminal cases has shed light on Epstein’s ties to many prominent people in politics, finance and business – both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges, including soliciting an underage girl.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

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