Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same

Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a temporary two-day ceasefire to mark Orthodox Easter, expressing hope that Ukraine would also observe the truce, according to the Kremlin.

Russia Announces Easter Ceasefire

“In connection with the approaching holiday of Orthodox Easter, a ceasefire is declared from 1600 on 11th April to the end of the day of 12th April,” the Kremlin announcement said.

“We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation.”

The announcement said Defence Minister Andri Belousov had issued an order to Russia’s top commander, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, “to stop for this period military action in all directions.

Troops Put on Alert Despite Ceasefire

“Troops are to be ready to eliminate all possible provocations by the enemy as well as any aggressive actions”.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has for more than a week proposed an Easter ceasefire and, citing air attacks on Ukrainian cities, said Moscow had responded with drones.

According to the calendar of the Orthodox faith, dominant in both Russia and Ukraine, Easter falls this year on April 12.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

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