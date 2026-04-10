LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same

Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same

Russia announces a two-day Orthodox Easter ceasefire, urging Ukraine to follow, as tensions remain high and Kyiv has yet to respond to Moscow’s temporary truce proposal.

Putin (Photo: X)
Putin (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 10, 2026 02:54:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same

Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a temporary two-day ceasefire to mark Orthodox Easter, expressing hope that Ukraine would also observe the truce, according to the Kremlin.

Russia Announces Easter Ceasefire

“In connection with the approaching holiday of Orthodox Easter, a ceasefire is declared from 1600 on 11th April to the end of the day of 12th April,” the Kremlin announcement said.

“We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation.”

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement said Defence Minister Andri Belousov had issued an order to Russia’s top commander, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, “to stop for this period military action in all directions.

Troops Put on Alert Despite Ceasefire

“Troops are to be ready to eliminate all possible provocations by the enemy as well as any aggressive actions”.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has for more than a week proposed an Easter ceasefire and, citing air attacks on Ukrainian cities, said Moscow had responded with drones.

According to the calendar of the Orthodox faith, dominant in both Russia and Ukraine, Easter falls this year on April 12.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Trump VS NATO Escalates: U.S. Considers Reducing Troops In Europe Amid Growing Global Tensions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Easter truce Russia Ukraineglobal war newsMoscow Kyiv tensionsOrthodox Easter ceasefire 2026Russia Easter ceasefireRussia military halt orderRussia Ukraine latest newsrussia-ukraine warUkraine response Russia truceUkraine war update todayVladimir Putin ceasefire announcementZelenskyy ceasefire proposal

RELATED News

WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

Spain VS U.S. Intensifies: Madrid Slams Israel’s Lebanon Bombings, Warns of Threat To International Law and Peace

‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict

Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce

Trump Presses NATO For Urgent Action In Strait of Hormuz, Europe Pushes Back Says, ‘Did Not Consult Allies’

LATEST NEWS

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary’s Heroics Seal Last-Ball Win for Lucknow Super Giants Over Kolkata Knight Riders

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Did Digvesh Rathi Touch the Rope? Kolkata Knight Riders Fans Allege Foul Play After Finn Allen’s Dismissal | Video

Assembly Elections 2026: What Is The Polling Percentage In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry? A Detailed Look At Voter Turnout

MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch

Trump Presses NATO For Urgent Action In Strait of Hormuz, Europe Pushes Back Says, ‘Did Not Consult Allies’

Assembly Elections 2026: Why Exit Polls For Puducherry Are Not Being Released Yet? Here’s When Results Will Be Announced After Voting Ends

Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same
Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same
Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same
Russia’s Putin Announces Orthodox Easter Ceasefire, Expects Ukraine To Do The Same

QUICK LINKS