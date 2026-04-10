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Home > World News > Trump VS NATO Escalates: U.S. Considers Reducing Troops In Europe Amid Growing Global Tensions

Trump VS NATO Escalates: U.S. Considers Reducing Troops In Europe Amid Growing Global Tensions

Donald Trump considers reducing U.S. troops in Europe amid rising NATO tensions, Greenland dispute, and frustration over allies’ role in Strait of Hormuz security and Iran conflict.

Donald Trump (Photo: X)
Donald Trump (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 10, 2026 02:45:11 IST

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Trump VS NATO Escalates: U.S. Considers Reducing Troops In Europe Amid Growing Global Tensions

Donald Trump is reportedly considering reducing U.S. troop presence in Europe, frustrated with NATO allies over their limited role in securing the Strait of Hormuz and stalled plans to acquire Greenland, according to a senior White House official.

No final decision has been taken, and the White House has not yet instructed the Pentagon to prepare any concrete withdrawal plans. However, these internal discussions highlight the growing strain in relations between Washington and its European NATO partners.

They also indicate that a recent visit by Mark Rutte did little to ease tensions, with transatlantic ties now seen as among the weakest since NATO was established in 1949.

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Trump Weighs Full NATO Exit Option

The White House has publicly said that Trump has considered withdrawing from the alliance altogether. Removing troops from Europe would allow Trump to dramatically lessen Washington’s security commitments on the continent, without formally withdrawing, a move that would test constitutional law.

The U.S. currently has more than 80,000 troops in Europe and has played a central role in Europe’s security architecture since World War Two. More than 30,000 of those troops are located in Germany, with sizeable numbers also stationed in Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The official did not say which countries could be affected or how many troops might ultimately be withdrawn if Trump decides to move forward with the idea.

NATO Responds Through Rutte Interview

Asked for comment, a NATO spokesperson referred Reuters to Rutte’s interview with CNN on Wednesday.

In that interview, Rutte said that he understood Trump’s frustrations with the alliance, but that the “large majority of European nations” had been helpful to Washington’s war effort in Iran.

Following Rutte’s meeting with Trump, the secretary-general told European governments that Trump wants concrete commitments to help secure the Strait of Hormuz within days, Reuters reported earlier on Thursday.have 

ALLIANCE IN CRISIS

While Trump has long had a tumultuous relationship with NATO – for years accusing European capitals of skimping on defense spending – the last three months have been particularly rocky.

In January, Trump provoked a transatlantic crisis when he renewed longstanding threats to annex Greenland, an overseas territory of Denmark. Since the war with Iran broke out on February 28, he has expressed deep frustration that NATO allies have not offered to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies that has remained largely closed despite a fragile ceasefire announced this week.

NATO diplomats have previously said the U.S. has not made clear if it expects any mission in the Strait of Hormuz to start during or after the conflict, and they have also said the U.S. has not specified what particular capabilities it expects of each NATO country.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that senior administration officials were discussing moving troops stationed in Europe out of countries whose leaders had been critical of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and into European countries whose leaders had been more supportive.

The White House official told Reuters that Trump was specifically discussing bringing troops back to the U.S., rather than moving them to different foreign countries.

Trump Upset Over Greenland Deal Stalemate

The official said Trump was particularly irked about what he perceives as Europe’s attempts to brush off his attempts to acquire Greenland.

After meeting with Rutte in Switzerland in January, Trump had suggested a deal was in sight to end the dispute over the Danish territory. No such agreement has come to fruition.

“He asked NATO specifically to come up with a plan when we were in Davos, and they’re sort of not taking it seriously,” the official said.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

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Trump VS NATO Escalates: U.S. Considers Reducing Troops In Europe Amid Growing Global Tensions

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Trump VS NATO Escalates: U.S. Considers Reducing Troops In Europe Amid Growing Global Tensions

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Trump VS NATO Escalates: U.S. Considers Reducing Troops In Europe Amid Growing Global Tensions
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