Was It Asim Munir Who Made Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Delete His ‘Evil’ Post On Israel? New Report Sparks Growing Military Control Amid US-Iran Talks

Indian intelligence sources say Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stepped in personally to make Defence Minister Khwaja Asif delete a social media post about Israel. That move reveals real tension between Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership, and it’s starting to show. In fact, the divide could end up messing with Pakistan’s involvement in the ongoing US-Iran mediation.

Did Asim Munir Force Khawaja Asif to Delete Israel Post?

People familiar with the matter shared that Pakistan’s ministers have been acting pretty irresponsibly lately, and Washington’s starting to think Islamabad just isn’t in control. If this keeps up, it puts Pakistan’s role as a mediator at risk and could shake up the already fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

Asim Munir vs Khawaja Asif Controversy Signals Growing Military Control

There’s real worry over how Asif’s comments, especially since they drew anger from Israel might damage Pakistan’s image as a neutral party, just when negotiations are hanging by a thread. If Pakistan loses credibility or the mediation falls apart, it’s not just politics at risk. Renewed fighting in the Gulf could drive up global oil prices, leaving Pakistan facing even steeper economic challenges fuel shortages and worse inflation aren’t out of the question.

People are worried that instability might spread across Pakistan’s western borders, making militant activity in the area more likely.

Sources say Pakistan’s Army, led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, still calls the shots on foreign policy. The elected government barely has any real power.

They pointed out this situation isn’t new. Civilian leaders often get pushed aside during major diplomatic events—like the US-Iran talks. That way, the military keeps its options open and stays in charge.

How did Israel react to Khawaja Asif’s controversial post?

Things are heating up between Israel and Pakistan, just days before the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad. Israel’s not happy about Pakistan stepping in as mediator after Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Lebanon.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office fired back, calling Asif’s comments “outrageous.” They said you can’t have a country yelling for Israel’s annihilation and then expect everyone to treat them like some neutral peace broker.

“This isn’t something any government should say, especially not one trying to look neutral,” their statement read.

Pakistan Army’s Dominance Over Foreign Policy Sparks Concerns

Then things got even messier. After Israel’s harsh reaction, Asif deleted his controversial post on X, which only made tensions worse heading into the Islamabad talks.

Earlier, Asif went so far as to call Israel a “curse for humanity,” sparking another angry response from Netanyahu’s office. They slammed the remarks as “outrageous.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, weighed in too. He said the comments were “blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to mediate peace.” He also pointed out that describing Israel as “cancerous” basically calls for its destruction.

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