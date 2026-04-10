Who Is Anaheez Patel? MBA Student Breaks The Internet Days After Viral Exchange With Nikhil Kamath: ‘Grew Up With A Degree Of Privilege’

Anaheez Patel vs Nikhil Kamath: A few days after her exchange with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath blew up online, Anaheez Patel, a student at NYU Stern, jumped in on LinkedIn to talk about it. The whole thing happened at the India Business Conference. Kamath had made a comment that getting an MBA at 25 might not really be worth it. Patel challenged him right there, in a room full of business students, and the clip went viral. Everyone started debating whether formal education actually matters.

Anaheez Patel’s viral exchange with Nikhil Kamath

On LinkedIn, Patel said those few days felt like “72 hours of breaking the internet in India.” Tons of people talked about her, guessed things about her life, most of it positive, which she was happy to take. She said, “Writing has always been pretty cathartic for me, so here goes,” before diving in.

Anaheez Patel’s viral LinkedIn post

When she talked about how education shaped her, Patel explained that in her family, education wasn’t really up for debate. Her dad was a marine engineer, her mom taught school, and growing up, she didn’t just stick to books—she also loaded up on extracurriculars: debate, speech, drama, ballet, music, olympiad exams, you name it.

She admitted she had privilege, but not exactly the way people picture it today. “I grew up with a degree of privilege, nothing excessive, at least not in the way people often assume today (that I can now afford for myself and access through the industry I work in, why not?)” she said.

But one thing she never lacked was access to knowledge. Books were never off-limits. Even family vacations had some sort of learning woven in, lots of museums, trips to ship engine rooms with her dad, things like that. In the truest sense, her childhood was rich with substance.

Who is Anaheez Patel?

Anaheez Patel is an MBA grad and business pro who caught people’s attention after she spoke with Nikhil Kamath, one of the guys behind Zerodha. That conversation went a bit viral mostly because she laid out her thoughts on business, finance, and career growth in a way that really resonated.

With her management education, Anaheez is part of a new wave of young professionals who actually jump into talks about startups and where the economy’s heading. She’s not super famous or anything, but that debate definitely put her in the spotlight, showing off how clearly she thinks and how well she communicates about today’s business world.

Patel talked about how her family helped their domestic worker’s daughters get an education. One of them even earned an MBA and built a better life for herself. “When I talk about education, it’s not just an idea. I’ve watched what it does,” she said.

Anaheez Patel Counters Nikhil Kamath’s MBA Views

After her comments went viral, Patel spoke up about why respectful disagreement matters to her. “These days, we’re too comfortable being politely quiet when we don’t agree with someone. It’s easier, but honestly, I never thought it was helpful,” she wrote. She likes to question ideas directly, using logic and respect, and she stands by that approach.

She traced that open style back to her own childhood. At home, people encouraged her to speak up, ask questions, and expect to be challenged. “If you know me or follow me on Instagram, this isn’t a shock. I’m not afraid to stand my ground,” Patel wrote.

As for what Nikhil Kamath said at the conference? He mixed honesty with a joke: “$300,000 for your MBA. If there are 500 people in here, that’s $90 million in this room. I just hope knowing tomorrow’s rich kids pays off for me one day. That’s why I showed up,” he said.

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