Bollywood MMS Movies You Can’t Miss THIS Weekend: Binge Watch The Thrilling List

Bollywood’s thrillers that are based on MMS have hidden cameras, dark secrets and supernatural turns. These movies mix voyeuristic horror with psychological suspense to make scary things happen when you think you’re alone. Such movies are great to watch late at night as it promises a thrilling ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat and may even make you a little paranoid long after the credits roll.

From Ragini MMS to Love Sex Aur Dhokha, these films show how Indian thrillers have changed over time, going from simple, voyeuristic stories to ones that are more complicated and have a lot of psychological depth. Whether it’s supernatural horror, scandal-driven drama, or complicated mysteries, each film will keep you on the edge of your seat long after the credits roll. Here is a list of the best Bollywood MMS movies and other psychological suspense thrillers that you can watch in one sitting.

Ragini MMS (2011)

Where to Watch: ZEE5, AltBalaji, Hungama Play

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kainaz Motivala

Plot: The film is based on actual events and is about a couple whose honeymoon trip soon becomes a nightmare after their boyfriend decides to use cameras for recording the entire encounter in the bungalow, which later gets possessed by some paranormal activity.

Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

Where to Watch: ZEE5, AltBalaji, Hungama Play

Cast: Sunny Leone, Saahil Prem, Divya Dutta, Parvin Dabas

Plot: The crew goes back to the place where it all happened to capture a movie, but instead they come across the vengeful ghost once more, threatening the lives of everybody.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010)

Where to Watch: Netflix, AltBalaji

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan

Plot: This experimental movie is made using a combination of hand-held and surveillance cameras and tells the story of three different tales revolving around the leak of a tape, an honor killing, and a sting operation.

Table No. 21 (2013)

Where to Watch: Eros Now, JioCinema

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Tena Desae

Plot: A romantic getaway for two transforms into a nightmare after they are put on camera in a game of truth or dare, where they are forced to reveal their darkest secrets.

Haseen Dillruba (2021)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Plot: The wife becomes the main suspect in the death of her husband, who had disappeared mysteriously, as she narrates the events that led to his disappearance.

Murder (2004)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat, Ashmit Patel

Plot: An unhappy married woman revives an old flame, only to find herself embroiled in a web of lies and deceit, ending up in a brutal murder.

B.A. Pass (2012)

Where to Watch: JioCinema, ZEE5

Cast: Shilpa Shukla, Rajesh Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Plot: A Delhi boy falls into an unhealthy relationship with a woman older than him, getting involved in criminal activities and thus losing his innocence.

Hate Story (2012)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Cast: Paoli Dam, Gulshan Devaiah, Nikhil Dwivedi

Plot:An angry reporter, after being wronged by a rich man who holds great influence, decides to take revenge against the latter through manipulation and scandal.

Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi

Plot: A young policeman from a small town is sent on the case of murder taking place on a wedding night, and he starts unraveling its mysteries.

Aitraaz (2004)

Where to Watch: Netflix, ZEE5

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor

Plot: The chief operating officer of a company is faced with charges of harassment from his former lover, resulting in a courtroom drama based on issues of power, greed, consent and vengeance.

Jism 2 (2012)

Where to Watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Sunny Leone, Randeep Hooda, Arunoday Singh

Plot: An intelligence agent uses the skills of an adult movie star for the task of tracking down an assassin, who happens to be her former lover. As the chase goes on, she struggles to choose between her assignment and her heart.

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