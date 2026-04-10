LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump Anaheez Patel iran war Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy bihar Epstein case updates Cricket Ayush Badoni crime news Iran Islamabad asim munir donald trump Anaheez Patel iran war Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy bihar Epstein case updates Cricket Ayush Badoni crime news Iran Islamabad asim munir donald trump Anaheez Patel iran war Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy bihar Epstein case updates Cricket Ayush Badoni crime news Iran Islamabad asim munir donald trump Anaheez Patel iran war Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy bihar Epstein case updates Cricket Ayush Badoni crime news Iran Islamabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump Anaheez Patel iran war Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy bihar Epstein case updates Cricket Ayush Badoni crime news Iran Islamabad asim munir donald trump Anaheez Patel iran war Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy bihar Epstein case updates Cricket Ayush Badoni crime news Iran Islamabad asim munir donald trump Anaheez Patel iran war Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy bihar Epstein case updates Cricket Ayush Badoni crime news Iran Islamabad asim munir donald trump Anaheez Patel iran war Bollywood actor Is Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real Gautam Kumar AIMIM Kantara controversy bihar Epstein case updates Cricket Ayush Badoni crime news Iran Islamabad
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, via a joint Instagram post which featured pictures of a garden proposal. The footballer had proposed with a custom-designed ring in Kansas City, following two years of dating.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: April 10, 2026 16:28:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline

Love is in the air and one of the most talked about wedding in 2026 is that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s. While fans have been excited to see their much-loved pop superstar to walk down the aisle and say ‘I do’, we have a good news for them. According to the buzz that is going around, the singer and her footballer boyfriend have sent out the ‘Save The Date’ invites to their fellow near and dear ones.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Date Announced

As per a source to Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date and location are now out. The development comes amid reports that the popstar and the Kansas City Chiefs champ were planning their big day at Ocean House in Rhode Island. However, the venue’s wedding planner Tara Guerard dismissed the rumours and mentioned that Taylor was not her bride. She wrote on social media, “I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the Ocean House in Rhode Island! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!”

Then, when and where is the big fat wedding being planned?

You Might Be Interested In

The lovebirds have apparently decided on a grand celebration in the heart of Manhattan, New York City and the date that has been locked is July 3.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship Timeline

Taylor and Travis’ relationship unfolded like a pop-culture phenomenon in mid-2023. Speculations sparked in July 2023 when the footballer revealed on his podcast that he had tried and failed to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. 

By September, the saga took a dramatic turn when Taylor attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering alongside Kelce’s mother, confirming the romance.

Through late 2023, Taylor became a regular visitor to Chiefs games, while Travis made appearances during the international leg of her tour, including a headline worthy moment onstage in London. Their cross-industry presence, music and the National Football League, drove massive media attention and fan engagement.

In early 2024, the duo continued to balance demanding careers, with Taylor dominating global charts and Travis chasing another Super Bowl run. Despite intense scrutiny, the power couple maintained a relatively low-key but supportive relationship, often spotted on low-profile outings.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, via a joint Instagram post which featured pictures of a garden proposal. The footballer had proposed with a custom-designed ring in Kansas City, following two years of dating. The engagement ring is an ‘old mine brilliant-cut’ diamond designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainmentTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

RELATED News

Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

Who Is Vivek Sinha? Dhurandhar Actor, Who Played The Role of Hijacker Zahoor Mistry, Denies Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumour Amid Wild Speculation, Clarifies, ‘Bhai, Itna Paisa Nahi…’

Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026 at student.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Lottery Outcome, Admission Dates and Direct Link

WWE SmackDown Preview April 10 2026: Cody Rhodes Confronts Randy Orton And Pat McAfee In San Jose

Was It Asim Munir Who Made Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Delete His ‘Evil’ Post On Israel? New Report Sparks Growing Military Control Amid US-Iran Talks

Michigan State University collaborates with TimesPro to introduce Master Certificate in Global Supply Chain Management

‘I’m Fed Up With Trump And Putin’: UK PM Keir Starmer Takes A Swipe At Global Power Politics Amid Worsening Energy Crisis: Is UK-US Rift Deepening?

Feeding Birds at Home in UK? RSPB’s New Advice Could Change Everything This Summer

Hyundai Introduced i10 Nios Vibe Edition WIth Upgraded Design, Dashcam, And New Titan Grey Matte Colour—Check All Details And On-Road Price

BARC OCES Result 2026 Out at barcocesexam.in: Check How To Download Result And Next Stage Details

Tanya Mishra’s ‘Kasoor’ creates buzz online

The Ultimate Toolkit for Viral Social Media Videos in 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline

QUICK LINKS