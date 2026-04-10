Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Get Married On This Date? Check Wedding Location, Relationship Timeline

Love is in the air and one of the most talked about wedding in 2026 is that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s. While fans have been excited to see their much-loved pop superstar to walk down the aisle and say ‘I do’, we have a good news for them. According to the buzz that is going around, the singer and her footballer boyfriend have sent out the ‘Save The Date’ invites to their fellow near and dear ones.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Date Announced

As per a source to Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding date and location are now out. The development comes amid reports that the popstar and the Kansas City Chiefs champ were planning their big day at Ocean House in Rhode Island. However, the venue’s wedding planner Tara Guerard dismissed the rumours and mentioned that Taylor was not her bride. She wrote on social media, “I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the Ocean House in Rhode Island! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!”

Then, when and where is the big fat wedding being planned?

The lovebirds have apparently decided on a grand celebration in the heart of Manhattan, New York City and the date that has been locked is July 3.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship Timeline

Taylor and Travis’ relationship unfolded like a pop-culture phenomenon in mid-2023. Speculations sparked in July 2023 when the footballer revealed on his podcast that he had tried and failed to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

By September, the saga took a dramatic turn when Taylor attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering alongside Kelce’s mother, confirming the romance.

Through late 2023, Taylor became a regular visitor to Chiefs games, while Travis made appearances during the international leg of her tour, including a headline worthy moment onstage in London. Their cross-industry presence, music and the National Football League, drove massive media attention and fan engagement.

In early 2024, the duo continued to balance demanding careers, with Taylor dominating global charts and Travis chasing another Super Bowl run. Despite intense scrutiny, the power couple maintained a relatively low-key but supportive relationship, often spotted on low-profile outings.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, via a joint Instagram post which featured pictures of a garden proposal. The footballer had proposed with a custom-designed ring in Kansas City, following two years of dating. The engagement ring is an ‘old mine brilliant-cut’ diamond designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

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