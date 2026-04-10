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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 10, 2026 14:06:04 IST

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Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ever since the film released on March 19, viewers have been showering praise on the lead actor. Dhurandhar 2 has shattered several box office records, earning more than Rs 1,600 crore gross worldwide. Amid the Dhurandhar fever, an adorable moment between Ranveer Singh and ‘Bollywood Baadshah’ Shah Rukh Khan has caught the attention of fans.

Ranveer Singh’s Sweet Moment With Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh united at the birthday celebration of Aksha Kamboj, the daughter of Mumbai-based businessperson and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya. During the event, King Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was seen greeting the Dhurandhar star with a kiss on the cheek. Shah Rukh Khan, who stands at a close proximity, could be seen tapping Ranveer on the shoulder. What he did next can be labelled as the cutest moment of the day. SRK affectionately touched Ranveer’s cheek, who could be seen flaunting his charming smile.

The video was shared on X with the caption: “Just see how Shah Rukh Khan is patting Ranveer Singh and touching his cheeks, probably congratulating him for Dhurandhar 2 success. And even SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani is showing love to Ranveer.”

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Social media was quick to react to the video with one of them commenting, “He was created to love care and share.”

Dhurandhar 2 Success

December 2025 saw the release of the first Dhurandhar, which became the year’s highest-grossing movie. In just 11 days after its release, the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed the first installment’s lifetime collection.

The second part stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in addition to Ranveer Singh, all of whom reprised their roles. The prequel featured Akshaye Khanna as the main antagonist.

What’s Next For Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.

King intends to provide viewers with an intense action experience by showcasing the superstar in a brand-new persona. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, it is reputedly Siddharth Anand’s most mass-oriented venture to date. Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are among the cast members.

ALSO READ: Dacoit Release: DYK This South Actress Was Cast Before Mrunal Thakur For The Adivi Sesh’s Film

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Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

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Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

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Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

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