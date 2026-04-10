Dacoit Release: DYK This South Actress Was Cast Before Mrunal Thakur For The Adivi Sesh’s Film

Adivi Sesh’s much-anticipated Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha hit theatres today, April 10. The film has opened to mixed reactions on X. While many people praised its gripping sequences and technical brilliance, others said that the screenplay lacked consistency. But did you know Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur was not the first choice for the female lead? Let’s spill the beans for you on this casting detail from the Shaneil Deo-directed film.

Much before Mrunal, it was South actress Shruti Haasan who was finalised for the role. She even even shot a few sequences for the Adivi Sesh starrer. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the romantic crime thriller also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni in key roles. Dakoit is financed under the banners of SS Creations and Suniel Narang Production.

Shruti Haasan Was Cast Before Mrunal Thakur

Not many know but Shruti Haasan filmed a few scenes of the film in 2024. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared an update with co-actor Adivi Sesh from the sets of the movie. However, as per a report by India TV, things did not go as planned for Shruti. The South diva reportedly parted ways due to creative differences. Later, she was replaced by Mrunal Thakur.

Posting a cute selfie with Adivi Sesh in February 2024, Shruti Haasan penned, “Always so lovely to be around this thangam seshoo ma @adivisesh.” The actor reshared Shruti’s post on Instagram stories and mentioned, “Can’t wait for #Dacoit to begin dear @shrutzhaasan.”

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Plot

Adivi Sesh plays the role of Haridas, who falls in love with Juliet, in the movie. Mrunal Thakur takes on the role of Saraswari, who is also known as Juliet. According to the official trailer, an angry convict is seen seeking vengeance against his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha X Reviews

A person called Dacoit ‘an average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts’. He added, “The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things moving, but they aren’t as effective as they should be.”

#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts. The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2026

Someone added, “Dacoit stands out for its technical brilliance- cinematography, sound design, and overall aesthetics are top-notch. The climax truly forms the heart of the film. Adivi Sesh delivers an outstanding performance as Dacoit”

#Dacoit stands out for its technical brilliance- cinematography, sound design, and overall aesthetics are top-notch. The climax truly forms the heart of the film. Adivi Sesh delivers an outstanding performance as #Dacoit 👍 https://t.co/A6slgz3k3q — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 9, 2026

Shruti Haasan On Professional Front

On the work front, Shruti Haasan last appeared in Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s action thriller Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie received a mixed response from critics and audiences. The film is available to be streamed on the Prime Video platform in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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