‘I’m Fed Up With Trump And Putin’: UK PM Keir Starmer Takes A Swipe At Global Power Politics Amid Worsening Energy Crisis: Is UK-US Rift Deepening?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he’s “fed up” with the international repercussions that came from the actions of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin – as higher energy prices continue to affect households around the UK.

Speaking on ITV’s political podcast with Robert Peston, Starmer said it was “whatever our country is feeling on the rise of energy bills upwards and downwards” due to each world leader that he was “fed up” with. “Everyone in our country sees the rise of energy bills… because of what Putin and Trump have been doing,” he said.

Energy crisis underpins political tensions

Starmer makes his point as Britain continues to contend with wild energy price swings, the result of ongoing diplomatic tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. The prime minister has been warning that British consumers and businesses are effectively “paying for the war” because of chaos in the globe’s energy supply chains and uncertainty about key trade routes.

One of the biggest concerns is the status of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping lane. Despite a ceasefire being announced between Tehran and Washington, Starmer was measured, saying it is still unclear whether the route is fully operational. “Our position is ‘open means open’ for safe navigation,” he said, noting the need for all major trade routes to remain open and toll-free.

Uncertainty continues to moor from reports that Iran would charge transit fees to ships crossing the strait. Starmer said the next few days would be “decisive” in turning the ceasefire into a real one. “Not what people say on day one or two… the test will come in the next few days,” he said.

Strained Ties With Washington?

The Prime Minister’s harsh words have also brought the state of UK-US relations into question. Once considered a relatively placid relationship, the two countries has seen strains in recent months, particularly over military strategy in the Middle East.

The UK Prime Minister had refused to allow Americans to use British military platforms to strike Iran, a position that Donald Trump criticized. The UK later eased its stance but did not fully back Washington. Trump publicly criticized Starmer, even saying he was “no Churchill.”

Despite the tensions, the two leaders recently met to discuss restoring shipping operations through the Strait of Hormuz. Downing Street said the talks were aimed at working out a “practical plan” for restoring maritime trade as soon as possible following the ceasefire.

Starmer wants energy resilience

Starmer wants the UK to be more energy independent. Starmer warned that in the crisis, the UK needed to become more energy resilient and independent. “We must become a country where people are no longer at the mercy of what was happening in the world,” he wrote in The Guardian. “We must pledge to shift from managing short-term crises, to ensuring long-term stability.”

The Prime Minister also condemned Israel’s ongoing strikes on Lebanon, stating they are “wrong” even in the context of the wider Iran-inclusive ceasefire. Deflecting technicalities over ceasefire breaches, Starmer presented the argument in moral terms: “That shouldn’t be happening. That should stop.”

A Wider Global Message

Starmer also distanced himself from the language used by Donald Trump, who warned of “catastrophic” consequences if the US struck Iran’s infrastructure, saying: “That is not language I would use.” He reaffirmed that the UK will be “guided by our own principles and values.”

It’s part of an effort to reshape Britain’s role in the world, balancing its allies, but also asserting independence in foreign and economic policy.

Is the Rift Growing?

With geopolitical events increasingly translating into economic outcomes, Starmer’s exceptional oscillation between criticism of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has raised questions about a widening rift between the UK and its traditional allies.

While there are still diplomatic lines of communication open, the snappier tone of recent exchanges has hinted at a more aggressive and, at times, belligerent attitude from the capital. Is this simply a temporary feint or marks a real shift in UK-US relations? Only time will tell, but for now the clear message from Downing Street is that Britain will no longer sit back and take the economic blows of great power politics.

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