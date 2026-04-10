LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza crude oil bihar Epstein case updates Cricket justice yashwant varma Ayush Badoni Anthropic Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad gaza
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor

Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor

Nitish Kumar sworn as Rajya Sabha MP. All eyes on 'Who will be Bihar CM?'

Nitish Kumar sworn as Rajya Sabha MP. All eyes on 'Who will be Bihar CM?' Photo: ANI
Nitish Kumar sworn as Rajya Sabha MP. All eyes on 'Who will be Bihar CM?' Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 10, 2026 13:03:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor

Nitish Kumar, a long-time Bihar Chief Minister, was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday. He is known for his skill in managing political partnerships, which has been a key reason why the NDA alliance has stayed in power in Bihar.

The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfillment of Kumar’s long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament. Janata Dal (United). MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted the Bihar CM’s resignation to council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

You Might Be Interested In

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state’s power dynamics ahead of future elections.

A high-level meeting of Bihar BJP leaders is also taking place in Delhi today to finalise the roadmap for the new state leadership.

Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, along with four other candidates from Bihar fielded by the NDA. After this, Kumar was elected as JD(U) president unopposed, after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

However, as per the constitutional provisions, Kumar can remain the Chief Minister of Bihar for the coming six months, despite being elected to the Rajya Sabha as an MP. His resignation as MLC within 14 days of being elected as an MP was a must, given the rules.

Under Article 101 of the Indian Constitution, which deals with “vacation of seats”, one can’t remain both an MLA/MLC and an MP. The Clause (2) of the said Article states that “No person shall be a member both of Parliament and of a House of the Legislature of a State, and if a person is chosen a member both of Parliament and of a House of the Legislature of [a State], then, at the expiration of such period as may be specified in rules made by the President, that person’s seat in Parliament shall become vacant, unless he has previously resigned his seat in the Legislature of the State.”


The “rules made by the President” are mentioned in The Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950, which dictates that the time to resign as a member of either state legislature or Parliament if elected to another “shall be fourteen days from the date of publication in the Gazette of India or in the Official Gazette of the State, whichever is later, of the declaration that he has been so chosen.”


Subsequently, the Election Commission of India (ECI), as per the mandate of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, is bound to hold a bypoll to fill the vacant seat. In the case of Nitish Kumar and as per Section 151A of the RPA, a bypoll for the vacant council seat will be held within six months, counting from March 30, which is when Kumar resigned as MLC.


Earlier, BJP national president Nitin Nabin clarified that there are no differences in the NDA over the pending appointment of a new Bihar Chief Minister as Nitish Kumar gets elected to the Rajya Sabha.


“There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. BJP has always respected the gathbandhan dharma, and that is why even today parties trust us. Everything is being decided under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” Nabin told ANI.


Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: biharhome-hero-pos-5Nitish KumarRajya Sabha

RELATED News

Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

New Twist In Monalisa Bhosle Marriage Case: Mahakumbh Viral Girl Found To Be A ‘Minor’ By NCST; Will Husband Farman Khan Face Legal Trouble Now?

Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

“A Peaceful World Can Only Be Built on Mahavir’s Principles” — Manoj Kumar Jain

Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics

LATEST NEWS

Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Forcibly Kissing A Girl Surfaces; When She Refuses He….

KCET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How to Download Hall Ticket and Check Exam Schedule

White House Insider Trading: From Khamenei Killing Bets To Ceasefire Trades, How Traders Made Millions During Trump’s Iran War U-Turns

Bangladesh Viral Shocker: Wife Catches Cheating Husband, Thrashes Other Woman, Gets Slapped As Chaos Erupts On Street, WATCH VIDEO

Quetta Gladiators vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions

Mayabious Group triumphs emphatically at the Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity

Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor

Melania Trump In Trouble? Netizens Share Photos And Emails Linking Her To Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein, Check Private Details Inside

Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor
Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor
Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor
Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor

QUICK LINKS