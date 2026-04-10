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Home > India News > Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations

Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations

Yashwant Varma, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, has resigned and sent his resignation to the President while an internal inquiry into allegations related to cash found at his residence is still underway.

Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations. Photo: X
Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 10, 2026 13:07:39 IST

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Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations

Yashwant Varma, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, has resigned and sent his resignation to the President while an internal inquiry into allegations related to cash found at his residence is still underway. 

He has sent his resignation to the President while an internal inquiry against him is still going on. There was also a possibility that the matter could lead to action in Parliament. 

What Is Justice Yashwant Varma Corruption Case? 

On March 22, 2025, then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna set up a three-member panel to look into the allegations against Yashwant Varma, who was then serving at the Delhi High Court. The probe began after a fire broke out at his Delhi residence on March 14. 

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Early reports claimed that around Rs 15 crore in cash was found during the firefighting operation, though this amount has not been officially confirmed. After the controversy, Justice Varma was transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. 

Justice Varma has denied all the allegations and said that no cash was recovered from his home. However, the Supreme Court’s 25-page internal inquiry report, released on Saturday, included photos and a video showing burnt currency notes found at the residence. 

Justice Yashwant Varma Transfered to Allahabad High Court 

After reports of unaccounted cash being found surfaced on Thursday, the Supreme Court Collegium met and recommended Yashwant Varma’s transfer to the Allahabad High Court, his parent High Court. 

A day later, the Supreme Court made it clear that the transfer decision was separate from the internal inquiry. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna also asked to submit a report on the allegation. He also suggested that Justice Varma should “not to dispose of his mobile phone” or “delete or modify any conversation, messages or data from his mobile phone(s).”

Justice Yashwant Varma Denied Allegations on Founding Cash At Home

Justice Yashwant Varma denied all the allegations, saying, “I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous. The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous…” 

He also wrote that the allegations against him were based on “mere innuendos and an unproven assumption” and had “scarred” his reputation. 

Also Read: Who Will Be Next CM? Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, All Eyes On Samrat Choudhary – JD(U) Chief’s Likely Successor 

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Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations

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Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations

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Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations
Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations
Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations
Cash-At-Home Row: Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Removal Push Over Corruption Allegations

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