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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery

Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery

In MP's Dhar district, 27-year-old Priyanka Purohit conspired with her lover to kill her husband and staged a robbery to mislead police. Investigators say the accused initially claimed thieves broke into the house and murdered her husband during a robbery attempt. However, police later uncovered inconsistencies in her story.

Woman in Dhar, MP allegedly kills husband with lover’s help, stages robbery drama; police expose chilling plot. Photos: X.
Woman in Dhar, MP allegedly kills husband with lover’s help, stages robbery drama; police expose chilling plot. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 10, 2026 10:10:17 IST

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Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery

A woman in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh killed her husband while conspiring to murder with her lover. The 27-year-old woman, Priyanka Purohit, staged a theft to mislead police. 

The murder took place in Gondikheda Charan village on Monday. According to the police, Priyanka conspired with her alleged 33-year-old lover Kamlesh to murder her 33-year-old husband Devkrishna Purohi, who is currently absconding.

Priyanka married Devkrishna reportedly when she was 15. However, the marriage had been strained for many years, reports claim.

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Reports quoting police sources claim that Kamlesh paid around Rs one lakh to his aide Surendra Singh to kill Devkrishna.

After murdering her husband, Priyanka told police that her house was intruded by thieves at night who confined the family members in separate rooms and looted jewellery and cash worth over 3.5 lakhs. She also told police that the intruders killed her husband when he tried to resist.

Noting her account, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

During the probe, led by SP Mayank Awasthi, police said, several inconsistencies were found in Priyanka’s account.

According to police, the jewellery she claimed was stone was later found inside the house. She allegedly changed her statements, and her phone was missing, raising suspicion.

As the police interrogated her, Priyanka revealed that she had planned the murder with her lover Kamlesh to stay together.

According to reports, Priyanka loved making reels while her husband was a spice trader. Reports say that Priyanka used to humiliate him for his dark skin color. Reports stated that Priyanka used to tell her husband that she deserved someone better and used to hit her often.

Reports claim that it was Devkrishna’s sister who found out about Priyanka’s extramarital affair with Kamlesh. After Devkrishna confronted Priyanka, she reportedlyconspired to with Kamlesh to kill him.

Social media users are connecting the murder to last year’s killing of a 29-year-old Indore businessman, Sonam Raghuvanshi, by his wife,  during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. 

Also Read: MP Horror: Woman Gets Husband Killed With Lover’s Help, Stages Fake Robbery To Cover Heinous Crime, Internet Says, ‘Give Her Oscars’

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Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery

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Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery

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Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery
Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery
Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery
Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery

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