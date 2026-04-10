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Home > World News > Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

Senior Iranian diplomat Kamal Kharazi has reportedly died after injuries from a recent airstrike, escalating tensions in the US-Iran-Israel conflict.

Kamal Kharazi, former Iranian foreign minister, died from injuries sustained in US-Israeli airstrikes (IMAGE: X)
Kamal Kharazi, former Iranian foreign minister, died from injuries sustained in US-Israeli airstrikes (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 10, 2026 18:03:15 IST

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Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

Kamal Kharazi Death: Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi is reported dead today, after suffering from the injuries inflicted on him during the attacks made by Americans-Israelis against Iran on April 1.

As Iranian news outlets, including Isna and Mehr agencies, reported through Telegram: “This martyrdom occurred to the diplomat who was injured in a terrorist act committed by the enemies – the American-Zionists – a few days ago.” 

How Did Kamal Kharazi Die?

It has been confirmed that Kharazi, who was 81 years old and was heading the Strategic Council for International Relations, which is linked to the foreign ministry, passed away because his house was targeted killing both him and his wife.

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One of the most respected figures in Tehran politics, Kamal Kharazi, was working as an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Being a key adviser to the country’s top leader regarding international affairs, Kharazi had a major impact on Iran’s politics, especially the latest nuclear talks with the United States.

Who was Kamal Kharazi? 

Kharazi was a university-trained diplomat, earning a PhD in industrial psychology from the University of Houston and teaching there as a teaching fellow from 1975 until 1976. He was one of the founders of the Islamic Research Institute of London.

Between 1980 and 1989, he was the head of the Islamic Republic News Agency. During the Iran-Iraq war, he was also one of the members of Iran’s Supreme Defence Council and served as a spokesman for the military force.

Earlier, he had been the ambassador of Iran at the UN headquarters located in New York, followed by his appointment as the foreign minister between 1997 and 2005 under the presidency of Mohammad Khatami.

Iran Mourns Kamal Kharazi as Death Sparks Fears

Neither the US nor Israel has accepted responsibility for the airstrike that injured Kharazi. Nevertheless, opponents of Netanyahu have accused his government of conducting this operation as yet another attempt by Israel to sabotage any possibility of future US-Iran talks designed to end the hostilities.

Following the outbreak of hostilities caused by the US-Israeli attack on February 28, some senior Iranian military officials and politicians, among them the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed in similar attacks.

Kamal Kharazi’s Death Adds Pressure on Iran Leadership

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Talks are arranged between representatives from the US and Iran to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday, with the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of all international oil and LNG supplies pass, becoming the main issue of debate.

MUST READ: Was It Asim Munir Who Made Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Delete His ‘Evil’ Post On Israel? New Report Sparks Growing Military Control Amid US-Iran Talks

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Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

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Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

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Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes
Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes
Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes
Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

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