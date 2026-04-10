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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity

Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity

After a setback in Karnataka High Court, Ranveer Singh plans a fresh legal approach in the Kantara: Chapter 1 row. His apology was rejected as inadequate, prompting efforts to resolve the cultural dispute through a more sincere statement and dialogue with the complainant.

Ranveer Singh Faces Legal Setback in Karnataka HC
Ranveer Singh Faces Legal Setback in Karnataka HC

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 10, 2026 13:32:08 IST

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Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity

After his legal defeat at the Karnataka High Court on April 10, 2026, Ranveer Singh will change his legal strategy. The actor is currently attempting to have legal charges against him thrown out which stem from a police report that was filed after an event at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa when he allegedly duplicated Rishab Shetty’s famous performance from the film Kantara: Chapter 1.

The main conflict arises from Singh’s assertion that he used the term “female ghost” to describe a holy figure from the movie while the complainant claims that this terminology disrespects their religious beliefs. Singh presented two additional elements in his first affidavit which included a temple visit plan together with his apology, yet the complainant’s lawyer proved that the document failed to establish genuine feeling of regret.

The actor’s legal team led by Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya told Justice M Nagaprasanna that Singh would work with the complainant to create an apology which would demonstrate his complete understanding of their cultural and spiritual grievances.

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Cultural Sensitivity In Performance Act

The legal dispute demonstrates how performance art must maintain cultural respect for indigenous traditions through its execution.

The Kantara franchise uses its cinematic portrayals to present authentic depictions of Bhoota Kola, which serves as an intricate spiritual system from Tulunadu. The actor faced public backlash for using common language to describe the deity as a “female ghost,” as many believed he had disrespected a sacred element of their belief system.

The High Court requires modern free speech assessments to consider both performer intent and historical subject matter value while public figures must approach traditional depictions with greater cultural understanding.

Judicial Remorse In Cultural Sensitivity Case

The court’s decision to dismiss the first affidavit demonstrates how judicial standards concerning religious cases have developed over time. An apology in a legal setting is often viewed as more than a formality; it must demonstrate an “unequivocal” admission of the lapse to satisfy the court’s conscience.

The complainant proved that the actor’s earlier statement did not meet the requirements of a genuine apology based on both its content and its intended meaning. Singh plans to meet with the affected person so they can create a new statement which shows his dedication to achieving restorative justice.

This process establishes the affidavit as a document which goes beyond tactical purposes to demonstrate the exact damage which occurred to the community’s religious beliefs.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

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Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity

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Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity

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Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity
Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity
Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity
Ranveer Singh To Issue Another Apology In Kantara Mimicry Row As Earlier Affidavit Shows ‘No Genuine Remorse’; Actor Had Mocked The Deity

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