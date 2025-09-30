9 Malavika Mohanan Hot & Sexy Looks Perfect for Office, Parties, Beach & Festivals
Hridayapoorvam actress Malavika Mohanan is already making headlines for her new movie with Mohanlal. And now this diva is all set to share screen with Prabhas in The Raja Saab, releasing on 9th January 2026. Malavika Mohanan proves that she is not only an iconic star but also a glamorous fashionista. She knows how to add a bold and sexy twist to every occasion.
Malavika Mohanan Inspired Office Wear, Beach Wear, Party Wear, Festival Wear Outfits
Let’s take a look at Malavika Mohanan Hot and sexy outfits that are perfect for office wear, parties, beach wear, and festivals.
Malavika Mohanan in Embellished Gown
Malavika Mohanan raises the hotness bar in a heavily embellished gown with a plunging neckline. Her outfit features shimmery fabric, floral detailing, and layered ruffles.
Malavika Mohanan in Black Bodysuit
Malavika Mohanan looks screaming hot in a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline. She paired it with high-waist white trousers.
Malavika Mohanan in Mini Dress
Malavika Mohanan looks elegant in a glittering silver mini dress with a deep neck and thigh-high slit. She accessorized it with statement earrings and rings.
Malavika Mohanan in Black Cutout Dress
Malavika Mohanan looks absolutely stunning in a black dress with a bold cutout around the chest and thigh-high slit. She paired it with minimal jewelry.
Malavika Mohanan in Bikini
Malavika Mohanan looks sexy in a blue bikini with a pink floral design. She layered the bottom with a sky blue floral print sarong and a waist chain.
Malavika Mohanan in Blue Co-ord Set
Malavika Mohanan looks traditional yet glamorous in a dark blue co-ord set featuring a deep V-neck blouse with big gold circles and long netted full sleeves. She paired it with a matching high-waist trousers, complementing her curves.
Malavika Mohanan in Hot Red Gown
Malavika Mohanan turns the heat up in a hot red body-hugging gown with bold cutouts and a sweetheart neckline. Her outfit features a gold chain design around the waist and neck.
Malavika Mohanan in White Saree
Malavika Mohanan looks like a diva in a white saree with mirror work. She paired it with an embroidered blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
Malavika Mohanan in Sheer Green Gown
Malavika Mohanan stuns in a daring sheer green draped gown with bold cut-outs and a high slit. She opts for minimal makeup, a messy bun, and statement jewelry.