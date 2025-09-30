9 Malavika Mohanan Hot & Sexy Looks Perfect for Office, Parties, Beach & Festivals

Hridayapoorvam actress Malavika Mohanan is already making headlines for her new movie with Mohanlal. And now this diva is all set to share screen with Prabhas in The Raja Saab, releasing on 9th January 2026. Malavika Mohanan proves that she is not only an iconic star but also a glamorous fashionista. She knows how to add a bold and sexy twist to every occasion.