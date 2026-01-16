LIVE TV
  • Amazon Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Get Up To 70% Off On These Gadgets To Make Your Life Easy | In Pics

Amazon Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Get Up To 70% Off On These Gadgets To Make Your Life Easy | In Pics

2026 Amazon Republic Day sale is live from January 16. The sale is offering exciting deals across popular categories from smartphones, laptops, TVs to air purifier. Users can avail up to 75 per cent discount by direct discount, select bank cards, and exchange offers.

Also Read: From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details
 

Published By: Published: January 16, 2026 13:07:06 IST
Latest Laptops for daily and Professional use, credit: Amazon
1/6

Latest Laptops for daily and Professional use

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is offering massive discounts on latest laptops from popular brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Apple. Buyers can get up to 45 per cent discount on laptops for work, study and everyday use.

Tablets for Educational and Entertainment purpose, credit: Amazon
2/6

Tablets for Educational and Entertainment purpose

The Republic Day Sale brings massive discounts of up to 65 per cent on tablets from top brands such as Lenevo, Xiaomi, and Realme etc. The sale makes tablet affordable for online classes, office work, and entertainment.

Smartwatches at up to 70%, credit: Amazon
3/6

Smartwatches at up to 70%

The Republic Day sale 2026 has slashed the prices of smartwatches from well-knowned brands such as Samsung, boAt, Noise, Fire-Boltt, and Amazfit. During the sale users can avail up to 70 per cent off on these smartwatches.

earbuds/headphones at up to 65% off, credit: Amazon
4/6

earbuds/headphones at up to 65% off

The sale also brings big discounts on earbuds and headphones from top brands such as boAt, Sony, JBL, and OnePlus. The e-commerce platform offers up to 65 per cent discount on audio wearables.

Smart TV for your living room, credit: Amazon
5/6

Smart TV for your living room

The 2026 Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering major price drops on Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and TCL with a heavy discount up to 65 per cent. Users can also opt for easy, no cost EMI for ease of purchase.

Must have Air Purifiers, credit: Amazon
6/6

Must have Air Purifiers

The most important thing that one can buy during the sale is Air purifiers. The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers a major discount up to 55 per cent on brands like Coway, Xiaomi, Honeywell, and Sharp. This deal is important for people who are living in high pollution cities

