From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

The iQOO Neo 10, the company calls this India’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phone targets users looking for performance-focused phones. The phone features a large vapour cooling system, a 7000mAh battery, and a 120W fast charging support. iQOO Neo 10R

Next to iQOO Neo 10, the other device on which users can avail heavy discount is iQOO Neo 10R focuses on design and battery life. The device offers a slim body despite having a 6,400mAh battery, along with an AMOLED display and 80W fast charging. The company claims that the phone is designed for users who want a balance of style, screen quality, and fast charging. iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is positioned as the brand’s premium flagship. It comes with a high-resolution Samsung OLED display. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a triple 50MP camera setup that consists of a periscope telephoto lens. The company also highlights long-term software support and both wired and wireless fast charging on this model. Mid-Range phones from iQOO

Users looking for mid-range phones, iQOO Z10 and Z10R can be a good choice. Both the phone focus on battery and camera. The iQOO Z10 comes with massive 7,300mAh battery in a slim design whereas iQOO Z10R is aimed at content creators, featuring a 32MP 4K front camera, optical image stabilisation on the rear camera and water resistance for outdoor shooting. Budget Smartphone from iQOO

Users looking for budget smartphone can definitely look for the iQOO Z10x and Z10 Lite. These phones offer large batteries, 5G support, and practical camera setups at more accessible price points.


