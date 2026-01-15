From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

iQOO is preparing for Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale with a wide range of offers across its smartphone lineup. The company is aiming for buyers across price segments. The sale will start on Amazon India on 16th January. iQOO claims that buyers can avail discounts and deals on some of its most popular models.
The devices in the sale from iQOO consist of iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO 15, iQOO Z10, Z10R, Z10x, and the Z10 lite. These devices span from premium flagships to budget-friendly options, giving buyers several choices depending on what users are looking for.
The wait just got more exciting 🇮🇳✨
The Great Republic Day Sale is almost here, setting the stage for serious savings on iQOO smartphones.
From everyday smartphones to performance favourites, there’s an iQOO for every kind of upgrade this season.
With deals starting from just… pic.twitter.com/6KwHE9d9JM
— iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 11, 2026
iQOO Neo 10
The iQOO Neo 10, the company calls this India’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phone targets users looking for performance-focused phones. The phone features a large vapour cooling system, a 7000mAh battery, and a 120W fast charging support.
iQOO Neo 10R
Next to iQOO Neo 10, the other device on which users can avail heavy discount is iQOO Neo 10R focuses on design and battery life. The device offers a slim body despite having a 6,400mAh battery, along with an AMOLED display and 80W fast charging. The company claims that the phone is designed for users who want a balance of style, screen quality, and fast charging.
iQOO 15
The iQOO 15 is positioned as the brand’s premium flagship. It comes with a high-resolution Samsung OLED display. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a triple 50MP camera setup that consists of a periscope telephoto lens. The company also highlights long-term software support and both wired and wireless fast charging on this model.
Mid-Range phones from iQOO
Users looking for mid-range phones, iQOO Z10 and Z10R can be a good choice. Both the phone focus on battery and camera. The iQOO Z10 comes with massive 7,300mAh battery in a slim design whereas iQOO Z10R is aimed at content creators, featuring a 32MP 4K front camera, optical image stabilisation on the rear camera and water resistance for outdoor shooting.
Budget Smartphone from iQOO
Users looking for budget smartphone can definitely look for the iQOO Z10x and Z10 Lite. These phones offer large batteries, 5G support, and practical camera setups at more accessible price points.
Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale 2026 Goes Live: Top Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Other Appliances & More
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed