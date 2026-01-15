LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

iQOO phones will go on sale during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale from 16 January, with discounts across models from budget to flagship, including Neo 10, iQOO 15, and Z10 series.

iQOO phones on sale during Amazon republic day sale
iQOO phones on sale during Amazon republic day sale

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 15, 2026 16:20:14 IST

From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

iQOO is preparing for Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale with a wide range of offers across its smartphone lineup. The company is aiming for buyers across price segments. The sale will start on Amazon India on 16th January. iQOO  claims that buyers can avail discounts and deals on some of its most popular models. 

The devices in the sale from iQOO consist of iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO 15, iQOO Z10, Z10R, Z10x, and the Z10 lite. These devices span from premium flagships to budget-friendly options, giving buyers several choices depending on what users are looking for. 



iQOO Neo 10

The iQOO Neo 10, the company calls this India’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phone targets users looking for performance-focused phones. The phone features a large vapour cooling system, a 7000mAh battery, and a 120W fast charging support. 

iQOO Neo 10R

Next to iQOO Neo 10, the other device on which users can avail heavy discount is iQOO Neo 10R focuses on design and battery life. The device offers a slim body despite having a 6,400mAh battery, along with an AMOLED display and 80W fast charging. The company claims that the phone is designed for users who want a balance of style, screen quality, and fast charging. 

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is positioned as the brand’s premium flagship. It comes with a high-resolution Samsung OLED display. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a triple 50MP camera setup that consists of a periscope telephoto lens. The company also highlights long-term software support and both wired and wireless fast charging on this model. 

Mid-Range phones from iQOO 

Users looking for mid-range phones, iQOO Z10 and Z10R can be a good choice. Both the phone focus on battery and camera. The iQOO Z10 comes with massive 7,300mAh battery in a slim design whereas iQOO Z10R is aimed at content creators, featuring a 32MP 4K front camera, optical image stabilisation on the rear camera and water resistance for outdoor shooting. 

Budget Smartphone from iQOO

Users looking for budget smartphone can definitely look for the iQOO Z10x and Z10 Lite. These phones offer large batteries, 5G support, and practical camera setups at more accessible price points.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS