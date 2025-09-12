LIVE TV
  • Asia Cup 2025: 7 Pakistani Cricketers Draw Fire for Anti India Comments

The scandal revolves around seven Pakistani cricketers who were reportedly posting Anti India sentiments in Operation Sindoor, including Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed who are currently representing Pakistan in its 2025 Asia Cup squad. Faheem Ashraf supposedly shared an Instagram story that was seen as an abuse of India, picture of Bharat Mata and Hindus which was met with a lot of criticism. A leg spinner Abrar Ahmed is also added to the list of these remarkers; his presence in the current team has brought a renewed wave of criticism and press attention. This problem creates an added political and emotional layer of tension to an already highly popular rivalry in the sport of cricket as the Asia cup match against India approaches.

By: Last Updated: September 12, 2025 | 9:44 PM IST
Pakistani players
1/7

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has been in the headlines for the past few months regarding his remarks about India. During Operation Sindoor, he posted anti India remarks.

Pakistani players
2/7

Mohammad Rizwan

Amid growing tensions, Mohammad Rizwan made a subtle jab at India in a politically charged statement endorsing Pakistan's position.

Pakistani players
3/7

Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed defended Pakistan's response and contested India's claims during the crisis, making a strong anti Indian statement.

Pakistani players
4/7

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik wrote in favour of Pakistan's military, subtly denouncing India and encouraging solidarity in the face of what he described as 'outside aggression.'

Pakistani players
5/7

Rumman Raees

During the Operation Sindoor era, Rumman Raees echoed nationalistic emotions by praising Pakistan's military and gently making fun of India.

Pakistani players
6/7

Faheem Ashraf

With the caption, 'New Chapter Begins,' he posted Ghibli style artwork of a Pakistani soldier applying sindoor to an Indian woman wearing a tricolour sari. This was interpreted as disparaging the suffering of women and the dignity of India.

Pakistani players
7/7

Abrar Ahmed

Posted a picture with having tea, mocking Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor.

