Asia Cup 2025: 7 Pakistani Cricketers Draw Fire for Anti India Comments

The scandal revolves around seven Pakistani cricketers who were reportedly posting Anti India sentiments in Operation Sindoor, including Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed who are currently representing Pakistan in its 2025 Asia Cup squad. Faheem Ashraf supposedly shared an Instagram story that was seen as an abuse of India, picture of Bharat Mata and Hindus which was met with a lot of criticism. A leg spinner Abrar Ahmed is also added to the list of these remarkers; his presence in the current team has brought a renewed wave of criticism and press attention. This problem creates an added political and emotional layer of tension to an already highly popular rivalry in the sport of cricket as the Asia cup match against India approaches.