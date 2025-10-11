LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron bitcoin Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bira 91 afghanistan US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Best Air Fryer Recipes for Quick and Healthy Meals

Best Air Fryer Recipes for Quick and Healthy Meals

Discover the best air fryer recipes for quick, healthy, and delicious meals. From crispy vegetables and protein-packed paneer tikka to juicy chicken tikka, flaky fish fillets, and guilt-free French fries, these recipes make healthy eating effortless. Air fryer stuffed peppers offer a wholesome, flavorful option, perfect for snacks, sides, or main courses—all cooked with minimal oil and maximum taste.

By: Last Updated: October 11, 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Crispy Air Fryer Vegetables
1/7

Crispy Air Fryer Vegetables

Toss mixed veggies with olive oil and seasoning, then air fry to crispy perfection—a healthy, quick side dish.

Chicken Tikka
2/7

Chicken Tikka

Marinate chicken with spices and yogurt, then air fry for juicy, flavorful bites without the extra oil or grill.

Air Fryer Paneer Tikka
3/7

Air Fryer Paneer Tikka

Paneer cubes marinated in tangy spices, air fried until golden—an easy, protein-packed snack or appetizer.

French Fries
4/7

French Fries

Cut potatoes into sticks, soak to remove starch, season lightly, and air fry for crispy, guilt-free fries at home.

Fish Fillets
5/7

Fish Fillets

Season fish with herbs and lemon, then air fry until flaky and crisp—perfect for a quick, healthy dinner.

Air Fryer Stuffed Peppers
6/7

Air Fryer Stuffed Peppers

Bell peppers filled with spiced quinoa or rice, topped with cheese, and air fried to bubbly, healthy goodness.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Cooking times and temperatures may vary depending on air fryer models. Adjust seasoning and ingredients according to dietary preferences. Recipes are intended for home cooking and quick, healthier alternatives.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS