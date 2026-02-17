Bharat Mandapam Hosts Mega AI Impact Summit 2026 As India Steals the Global Spotlight
India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event brings together global leaders technology companies innovators and policy makers on one platform. The summit highlights the growing strength of India in artificial intelligence and its vision to build ethical and inclusive technology for the future
Why the Summit is Important for India
The AI Impact Summit 2026 is a major step for India in the global technology landscape. It is expected to attract investment support innovation and create new partnerships. The event strengthens the position of India as a trusted leader in building AI that is inclusive transparent and beneficial for society.
AI Impact Summit 2026 Venue
Bharat Mandapam serves as the principal venue for the summit. The AI Impact Expo is being hosted in the exhibition halls, while plenary sessions and panel discussions are taking place at the convention centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. A government circular noted that certain areas within the venue may remain temporarily restricted depending on programme schedules and security requirements.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Registration and Participation Process
Delegates can register through the official summit website without any fee. After submitting required details, applicants must verify their email using an OTP. Confirmation emails will follow, including an approval message and a QR code for entry. The QR code can be used for access at Bharat Mandapam Gates 4 and 10, and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Gate 2. Participants must carry a valid government-issued photo ID, while international visitors are required to present passports along with invitations, badges, or QR codes.
Transport Advisory and Parking Arrangements For AI Impact Summit 2026
Authorities have strongly encouraged registered delegates to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro. The Pragati Maidan metro station is the closest access point, with entry to the venue available through Gate 10. Due to limited parking availability, Delhi Police has advised delegates to prefer taxis over private vehicles. However, limited parking spaces have been designated at the Delhi Zoo, Purana Qila Parking, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Shuttle services will operate between these parking locations and Bharat Mandapam Gate 4, will remain open for entry from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm only. After 2:00 pm, access will be regulated or restricted in accordance with security protocols. Delegates can use golf carts within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach different venues.
Role of Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the AI exhibition and interacted with young innovators and global technology leaders. His visit to different pavilions showed the strong push of the government towards AI driven growth. He is also scheduled to address the main session and hold meetings with top global business leaders to expand international partnerships.
Global Participation
Presence of Presidents, Prime Ministers & ministers from multiple countries. Top tech leaders from companies like: Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon, Anthropic and 13+ country pavilions & 600+ high-potential startups. Platform to give developing nations a stronger voice in AI governance.
Event Overview & Theme
Five-day global summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
First major international AI summit hosted in the Global South
Built on three core pillars: People, Planet, Progress
Focus on responsible, inclusive & welfare-driven AI
Over 2.5 lakh registrations expected across events & expo
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Event details may change as per official updates.