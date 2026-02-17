Bharat Mandapam Hosts Mega AI Impact Summit 2026 As India Steals the Global Spotlight

Transport Advisory and Parking Arrangements For AI Impact Summit 2026

Authorities have strongly encouraged registered delegates to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro. The Pragati Maidan metro station is the closest access point, with entry to the venue available through Gate 10. Due to limited parking availability, Delhi Police has advised delegates to prefer taxis over private vehicles. However, limited parking spaces have been designated at the Delhi Zoo, Purana Qila Parking, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Shuttle services will operate between these parking locations and Bharat Mandapam Gate 4, will remain open for entry from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm only. After 2:00 pm, access will be regulated or restricted in accordance with security protocols. Delegates can use golf carts within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach different venues.