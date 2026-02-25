Bhooth Bangla Hot Actress Wamiqa Gabbi: Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Career, OTT Fame & Secrets

Wamiqa Gabbi Net Worth

As of early 2026 Wamiqa Gabbi has an estimated net worth of around ₹10 crore which is approximately 1.3 million dollars. Her wealth comes from a successful career in films OTT platforms and brand endorsements. After powerful performances in Jubilee and Khufiya her market value saw a strong rise leading to bigger projects and higher pay. Along with acting income she has also made smart investments including real estate which has further strengthened her financial growth.