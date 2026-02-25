Wamiqa Gabbi has rapidly become one of the most talked about actresses across Bollywood Punjabi films and OTT platforms. With her role in Bhooth Bangla creating massive buzz fans are eager to know everything about her personal life career journey net worth and relationship status. From critically acclaimed performances to glamorous screen presence she is now a true pan India sensation.
Bhooth Bangla Hot Actress Wamiqa Gabbi: Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Career, OTT Fame & Secrets
Wamiqa Gabbi Age
Wamiqa Gabbi was born on 29 September 1993 and she is 32 years old as of 2026. Despite being in the industry for years, her recent OTT success has brought her into the mainstream spotlight.
Wamiqa Gabbi Net Worth
As of early 2026 Wamiqa Gabbi has an estimated net worth of around ₹10 crore which is approximately 1.3 million dollars. Her wealth comes from a successful career in films OTT platforms and brand endorsements. After powerful performances in Jubilee and Khufiya her market value saw a strong rise leading to bigger projects and higher pay. Along with acting income she has also made smart investments including real estate which has further strengthened her financial growth.
Wamiqa Gabbi Boyfriend & Relationship Status
Wamiqa Gabbi is currently unmarried and keeps her personal life away from the public eye as she focuses on her growing career in films and web series. The actress has not officially confirmed any relationship. In April 2025 she was seen with a rumoured partner at Mumbai airport which sparked dating speculation but she chose not to comment on it.
Career Journey: From Child Artist to OTT Star
Wamiqa started her career as a child artist in the Hindi film Jab We Met. Her career highlights include Punjabi hit films that made her a popular face in North India along with impressive performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She gained nationwide recognition through the digital space with acclaimed shows like Grahan Modern Love Chennai and Jubilee where her acting range and strong screen presence established her as one of the most promising performers of her generation.
Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla
Her upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is expected to present her in a glamorous and exciting avatar. The horror comedy is already trending, and her look from the film has gone viral on social media.
