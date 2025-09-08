LIVE TV
  Blood Moon Photos: Which Countries Saw The Most Beautiful Lunar Eclipse | Check Images From Around the World

Blood Moon Photos: Which Countries Saw The Most Beautiful Lunar Eclipse | Check Images From Around the World

On September 7, skywatchers witnessed a breathtaking total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, which turned the moon into a glowing “Blood Moon.” The eclipse began at 9:57 pm IST, reached totality at 11:01 pm, and ended by 12:22 am, lasting just over 48 minutes. Visible across India, as well as in parts of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia, it marked the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022. Astronomers noted it was the first time since July 2018 that an entire total lunar eclipse was visible across India, with the next such event expected on March 3, 2026.

Check the best Blood Moon photos from across the world:

September 8, 2025
BLOOD MOON SYDNEY AUSTRALIA
BLOOD MOON SYDNEY AUSTRALIA

The Lunar Eclipse on September 7 began at 9:57 IST pm when Earth’s shadow started covering the lunar disc.

BLOOD MOON PALESTINE
BLOOD MOON PALESTINE

At 11:01 pm IST, the Lunar Eclipse reached totality, turning the moon coppery red in a striking Blood Moon display.

BLOOD MOON UAE
BLOOD MOON UAE

The Lunar Eclipse peaked around 11:48 pm IST before ending at 12:22 am, lasting just over 48 minutes.

BLOOD MOON SAUDI ARABIA
BLOOD MOON SAUDI ARABIA

This Lunar Eclipse was the longest since 2022, making it a rare celestial spectacle for skywatchers.

BLOOD MOON KENYA
BLOOD MOON KENYA

The Lunar Eclipse was also visible in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia, fascinating skywatchers with a stunning blood moon.

BLOOD MOON EGYPT
BLOOD MOON EGYPT

According to astronomers, the reddish glow of the blood moon was caused by Rayleigh scattering in Earth’s atmosphere.

BLOOD MOON CHINA
BLOOD MOON CHINA

NASA explains that a Lunar Eclipse occurs when Earth is positioned precisely between the Sun and the Moon, producing a full blood moon.

BLOOD MOON SRI LANKA
BLOOD MOON SRI LANKA

This Lunar Eclipse is part of an eclipse season, paired with a partial solar eclipse later this month. For the first time since July 2018, an entire Lunar Eclipse was visible across all parts of India.

