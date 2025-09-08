Blood Moon Photos: Which Countries Saw The Most Beautiful Lunar Eclipse | Check Images From Around the World

On September 7, skywatchers witnessed a breathtaking total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, which turned the moon into a glowing “Blood Moon.” The eclipse began at 9:57 pm IST, reached totality at 11:01 pm, and ended by 12:22 am, lasting just over 48 minutes. Visible across India, as well as in parts of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia, it marked the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022. Astronomers noted it was the first time since July 2018 that an entire total lunar eclipse was visible across India, with the next such event expected on March 3, 2026.

Check the best Blood Moon photos from across the world: