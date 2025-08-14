LIVE TV
Bollywood Actresses In Sarees And Western Gowns: From Elegant To Sexy

Bollywood actresses look beautiful in both ethnic and western wear. Whether it’s a saree or a mini dress, their fashion game is always on point! From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, here are the Top 7 Bollywood Actresses in ethnic wear as well as western wear:
1/8

Kiara Advani

On the left side, Kiara is wearing a yellow saree with a silver blouse. Her big golden jhumkas and teasy smile radiate elegance and boldness. On the right side, Kiara is wearing a red sleeveless, bodycon dress. She slays in both effortlessly.

2/8

Alia Bhatt

On the left side, Alia is wearing a golden velvet suit with big jhumkas and on the right side, she's wearing a blue deep neck dress with a long slit. She looks confident and effortlessly gorgeous in both of these looks.

3/8

Janhvi Kapoor

On the left side, Janhvi is wearing a floral net saree with a white deep neck blouse. While on the right side, she's wearing a blue bodysuit with denim cargo jeans. She looks stunning in every style!

4/8

Anushka Sharma

On the left side, she's wearing a green sleeveless saree with emerald jewel pieces. While on the right side, she's wearing a golden blingy top looking glamorous and bold. Her sophisticated traditional side and sparkling modern style, both look stunning and elegant.

5/8

Kriti Sanon

On the left side, Kriti is wearing a red suit with big golden jhumkas and a small bindi. Her smile elevates the look effortlessly. On the right side, she's wearing a simple green sweatshirt paired with golden accessories. She looks amazing either way!

6/8

Katrina Kaif

On the left side, Katrina is wearing ethnic, looking elegant and graceful. On the right side, she's wearing a deep neck shimmery dress, looking bold and glamorous. She looks effortlessly beautiful in everything!

7/8

Ananya Pandey

On the left side, Ananya is wearing a blue saree with a tank neck blouse and silver accessories. On the right side, she's wearing a pink shimmer mini dress with pencil heels. She looks soft and elegant in the ethnic, while playful and modern in the western look.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

