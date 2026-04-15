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Home > India News > Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row

Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row

Nida Khan, an HR manager linked to a Nashik BPO case, was earlier reported missing but has now been arrested and is in police custody. She is being questioned over allegations of ignoring and suppressing sexual harassment complaints.

Where is Nida Khan? (Image: X)
Where is Nida Khan? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 15, 2026 19:06:08 IST

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Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row

Nida Khan, the Human Resources Manager for the Tata Consultancy Services owned Nashik BPO operation, is at the center of an ongoing inquiry into alleged sexual harassment, coercion and workplace misconduct. She was previously the subject of sporadic reports about her status, either that she had gone missing or that she was “on the run” since there were numerous police cases filed against her that resulted in several arrests.

Where is Nida Khan? Nida Khan at centre of probe

As the investigation progressed, police started tracking Nida Khan’s whereabouts after having previously been considered a fugitive; they used technical surveillance and traced her movements via electronic data, text message history and internal corporate communications. 

However, on April 10th, Nida Khan was arrested, and is now in custody. She is currently being interrogated by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) as they continue to investigate the matter and the extent of her involvement. 

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Nida Khan’s role under scanner in TCS case

Nida Khan was the HR manager for the Nashik branch of a BPO, and her job included managing complaints from employees following the POSH Guidelines. However, based on complaints from several employees, she has come under scrutiny, as these individuals allege that their complaints were ignored.

According to some of the complainants to the police, they went to her several times asking her to take action but she did nothing. They also allege that they were threatened with retaliation and kept quiet, which raises grave concerns about the internal mechanisms in place to protect employees.

There is now evidence of a troubling trend within the workplace through the Nida Khan investigation

Officials point to this case and say that it shows a systemic pattern of behavior and that multiple FIR’s have been filed and many employees, including managers and supervisors, are facing arrest.

Many of the complainants are young, aged between 18 and 25, and are making allegations of harassment, stalking and inappropriate behavior against their coworkers. The investigators believe that the alleged misconducts are not isolated events but are part of a pattern at the workplace.

Nida Khan investigation widens with multiple FIRs

Since the investigations began, there are now at least 9 FIRs filed in relation to this matter. These FIRs include a number of serious offences such as sexual harassment as well as several associated charges. The police are also investigating allegations that there were breaches of existing health and safety legislation due to possible failures to manage complaints under this legislation.

Nida Khan is one of the prominent figures who are being investigated. Investigators are looking into whether Nida acted as an ‘enabler’ by not reporting complaints. They are also reviewing internal communications in the form of emails and financial records, to put together a complete picture.

What happens next in Nida Khan case

The investigation is still in progress and more developments are expected over the coming days. Authorities are continuing to interview witnesses including Nida Khan and also seek to locate and question others involved in this case.

The Nida Khan investigation has opened a much larger public conversation regarding workplace safety, accountability and the responsibilities of HR departments in addressing serious complaints. The continued focus of the investigation will remain firmly on Nida Khan, her actions and investigators will be looking for answers.

Also Read: Who Is Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer? Amravati Youth Arrested For Sexually Exploiting 180 Minor Girls, Filming 350 Obscene Videos- Is He Linked To AIMIM?  

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Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row

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Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row

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Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row
Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row
Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row
Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row

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