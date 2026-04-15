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Home > Sports News > Bengaluru (Karnataka) Weather Forecast RCB vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) Weather Forecast RCB vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium is likely to proceed without rain as the Bengaluru weather forecast shows zero precipitation chances. High temperatures and rising humidity could bring dew into play, making bowling second tricky in this high-scoring encounter.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Weather Report. Image Credit X/@IPL
RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Weather Report. Image Credit X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 15, 2026 18:59:55 IST

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) Weather Forecast RCB vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

RCB vs LSG Weather Report: The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Rajat Patidar-led side comes into this clash with an impressive record at home this season, having won both its games here. However, Patidar and co would be wary of the challenge Rishabh Pant’s LSG possesses. The visitors have been victorious in their last two games at the venue. However, as the caravan of the IPL 2026 moves back again to the city in Karnataka, it is crucial to check how the Bengaluru weather could play a role in today’s game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the two games so far at the venue, there has not been any rain. The RCB vs LSG clash, too, could be uninterrupted without any rain.

RCB vs LSG: Will It Rain In Bengaluru (Karnataka) Today?

Bengaluru’s weather is giving good news to the fans. The weather forecasts for the clash show that there is zero per cent chance of rain. However, the hourly weather report shows that temperatures could start at a high of 34 degrees when the match is scheduled to take place. As the night progresses, the temperature will drop. However, with humidity increasing as the match goes on, bowling second could be difficult with dew set to drop in. Chinnaswamy Stadium has seen some of the most memorable matches in the history of IPL 2026. RCB and LSG themselves have been involved in great clashes over the years. Once again, as the two teams meet at the venue, it is expected to be a great encounter. 

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

Every batting record in the league has frequently been associated with the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Over the years, batsmen have loved playing at the location because of its low boundaries and flat wickets. In a similar vein, one thing is guaranteed regarding today’s RCB vs. LSG game: the hitters will have a significant influence on the outcome of the match. It might be another run-fest, according to the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report.

You Might Be Interested In

Bengaluru Weather – Last 10 Days (Historical Data)

Date

Max Temp

Min Temp

Condition

Rainfall

April 15

36°C

24°C

Partly Cloudy

0 mm

April 14

36°C+

23°C

Clear & Hot

0 mm

April 13

35°C

22°C

Mostly Sunny

0 mm

April 12

34°C

21°C

Partly Sunny

0 mm

April 11

33°C

21°C

Cloudy/Cooler

Trace

April 10

32°C

20°C

Thunderstorms

7.6 mm

April 9

35°C

22°C

Sunny & Humid

0 mm

April 8

35°C

22°C

Clear Skies

0 mm

April 7

34°C

21°C

Sunny

0 mm

April 6

34°C

21°C

Sunny

0 mm

Also Read: RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

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Tags: Bangalore weatherBengaluru weatherchinnaswamy stadiumChinnaswamy Stadium weatherIPL 2026IPL 2026 weatherKarnataka weatherLSGLucknow Super GiantsrcbRCB vs LSGRCB vs LSG weatherRoyal Challengers BengaluruRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) Weather Forecast RCB vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today
Bengaluru (Karnataka) Weather Forecast RCB vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today
Bengaluru (Karnataka) Weather Forecast RCB vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today
Bengaluru (Karnataka) Weather Forecast RCB vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

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