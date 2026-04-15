CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chinese satellite latest crime news drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan maharashtra news Cricket asim munir csk chinese satellite latest crime news drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan maharashtra news Cricket asim munir csk chinese satellite latest crime news drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan maharashtra news Cricket asim munir csk chinese satellite latest crime news drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan maharashtra news Cricket asim munir csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chinese satellite latest crime news drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan maharashtra news Cricket asim munir csk chinese satellite latest crime news drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan maharashtra news Cricket asim munir csk chinese satellite latest crime news drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan maharashtra news Cricket asim munir csk chinese satellite latest crime news drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan maharashtra news Cricket asim munir csk
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

CBSE announces Class 10 results of 2026 with the overall pass percentage reaching 93.70%. Check here for more details.

CBSE announces Class 10 results of 2026 with the overall pass percentage reaching 93.70%. Check here for more details. Photo: ANI
CBSE announces Class 10 results of 2026 with the overall pass percentage reaching 93.70%. Check here for more details. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 18:38:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 on Wednesday, showing a smooth shift to the new dual-examination system and a minor improvement in the overall pass percentage.

CBSE officially released the Class 10 board examination results for 2026, making them immediately available for students through the DigiLocker platform.

Apart from Digilocker, students can also access their CBSE Class 10 scores through multiple official portals, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as the UMANG app and results.gov.in platforms. Additionally, the board has made arrangements for results to be delivered via SMS services. The school-wise result will also be made available to schools at their email addresses.

You Might Be Interested In

According to a press release, the overall pass percentage for Class X is 93.70%, a slight increase from 93.66% in 2025. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second is proposed to start in mid-May
“This year, the pass percentage of students in class X is 93.70%, which is better than the pass percentage of last year i.e.93.66% of 2025 examination. This confirms that students are well prepared for competency-based assessment,” the release stated.

As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE. Also, the Board does not award first, second or third divisions to its students.
The press release stated the Key Statistics and Highlights of the 2026 Examination, where Trivandrum and Vijayawada recorded the highest pass percentages at 99.79%, followed by Chennai at 99.58%, and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) achieved the highest pass rate among institutions at 99.57%.

Meanwhile, in a significant shift in evaluation methodology, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reintroduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 Board examinations beginning 2026, aiming to enhance efficiency, transparency and accuracy in the assessment process.

CBSE conducted the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Examinations 2026 for the students of more than 31,000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to April 10.

About 46 lakh students appeared for the examinations at more than 8074 centres across the country and abroad.
Earlier, a circular stated, “In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class XII answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. Evaluation of Class X answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026.”

On-Screen Marking is a digital system under which scanned copies of students’ answer sheets are evaluated by teachers on computers, with marks calculated automatically through software, thereby eliminating manual totalling errors.

CBSE said the system is expected to bring multiple advantages, including “elimination of totalling errors,” “automated coordination reducing manual intervention,” and “faster evaluation with wider teacher participation.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: [OUT] CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker And UMANG App: Direct Link To Scorecard Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cbseCBSE Class 10 results 2026

RELATED News

CBSE Class 10 Results Out: Not Satisfied With Results, You Can Reappear In Boards Under Two Exam System | Here’s The Step-By-Step Guide

[OUT] CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker And UMANG App: Direct Link To Scorecard Here

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 To Be Out Soon: How To Check Class 10, 12 Marks on DigiLocker, Official Sites

MP Board Results 2026 Class 12 Toppers List Out: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, Marks, Rank 1 Details

Telangana DOST 2026 Registration Begins: Check UG Admission Process, Courses, Universities

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru (Karnataka) Weather Forecast RCB vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation

Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video

Delhi Weather Today: Temperatures Near 40°C, IMD Warns Of Rising Heatwave Conditions; Check This Week’s Forecast

Delimitation Exercise Explained: Why Government Wants To Increase Lok Sabha Seats From 543 To 850 As New Plan Aims For 33% Women’s Reservation

CBSE Introduces a Two Exam System for Class 10 Results 2026, What is It? February & May Attempts, Key Changes Explained

Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi Takes Out Roadshow In Kanniyakumari, Remembers Dr BR Ambedkar

Why Thousands Of Hemophilia Cases Are Missed Until Severe Bleeding Occurs, Doctors Share Insights

CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%
CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%
CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%
CBSE Declares 2026 Class 10 Results: Overall Pass Rate Reaches 93.70%

QUICK LINKS