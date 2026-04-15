Second School Shooting In Turkey In Two Days Leaves Four Dead Including A Teacher And 20 Injured, Student Suspected As Gunman In Deadly Attack

Turkey School Shooting: On Wednesday, April 15, another shooting was reported a day after 16 people were injured in a school shooting in Turkey. As per local media reports, the incident took place at Ayser Calık Secondary School in Kahramanmaras. According to one of the statements made by the governor, at least 4 persons have been killed, three of them being students and one a teacher and approximately 20 were injured.

Turkey School Shooting

According to local broadcaster NTV, the assailant was an 8th-grade student of the same school. After the first reports about the incident, emergency medical teams and ambulances were deployed to the location immediately, according to the local media outlet.

The authorities have said that the identity of the attacker is still unknown. The first response is ongoing with security forces in control and isolation of the area.

🇹🇷 – TURKEY ❗️ Following an earlier school attack in Turkey, another shooting in the south of the country has left four people dead and 20 others injured. pic.twitter.com/SGr7y81WUW — NEXUSx (@Nexus_osintx) April 15, 2026

Second School Shooting in Two Days

For the second time in just two days, Turkey has faced another school shooting. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old showed up with a shotgun at a vocational high school in the Siverek district of Sanliurfa. He opened fire, injuring 16 people, most of them students.

Governor Hasan Sildak said the attacker was a former student, born in 2007. After the shooting, he turned the gun on himself.

NTV’s local correspondent, Kadir Celikcan, mentioned that not long before the attack, the shooter got into an argument with a friend. Witnesses described how he entered the school’s yard and started firing at random. The Turkish interior ministry listed the wounded: 10 students, four teachers, a police officer, and a canteen worker, all got caught in the attack.

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