LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Top 6 Brands Run By Bollywood Actresses

From Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Top 6 Brands Run By Bollywood Actresses

Bollywood actresses are not just beauties, some of them are businesswomen too! Many celebrities have launched their own brands in beauty, wellness and fashion to reflect their personal style and values. Fans love to get good quality products and follow their favorite stars. Here are the top 6 brands of Bollywood actresses that are earning huge profits:

By: Last Updated: August 27, 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif
1/7

Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif

It was co-founded by Katrina Kaif with Nykaa. It provides inclusive, cruelty-free makeup. It is popular for trendy and accessible beauty products.

Hyphen by Kriti Sanon
2/7

Hyphen by Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon launched skincare brand Hyphen. It combines science and natural ingredients. It is focused on simplicity and modern beauty needs.

Shunya & Herbarium by Shraddha Kapoor
3/7

Shunya & Herbarium by Shraddha Kapoor

It is a health drink brand. Associated with Herbarium skincare line. It advocates natural wellness and self-care routines.

82°E by Deepika Padukone
4/7

82°E by Deepika Padukone

Deepika is the founder of skincare brand 82°E. It focuses on clean, vegan, Indian-rooted beauty.

Rheson by Sonam Kapoor
5/7

Rheson by Sonam Kapoor

Sonam co-founded this brand with her sister Rhea Kapoor. It is a stylish and comfortable clothing brand for Indian youth.

Nush by Anushka Sharma
6/7

Nush by Anushka Sharma

Anushka owns the clothing brand Nush. It focuses on modern and affordable clothing for women. It was inspired by Anushka's personal fashion sense.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?