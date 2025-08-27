From Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Top 6 Brands Run By Bollywood Actresses
Bollywood actresses are not just beauties, some of them are businesswomen too! Many celebrities have launched their own brands in beauty, wellness and fashion to reflect their personal style and values. Fans love to get good quality products and follow their favorite stars. Here are the top 6 brands of Bollywood actresses that are earning huge profits:
Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif
It was co-founded by Katrina Kaif with Nykaa. It provides inclusive, cruelty-free makeup. It is popular for trendy and accessible beauty products.
Hyphen by Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon launched skincare brand Hyphen. It combines science and natural ingredients. It is focused on simplicity and modern beauty needs.
Shunya & Herbarium by Shraddha Kapoor
It is a health drink brand. Associated with Herbarium skincare line. It advocates natural wellness and self-care routines.
82°E by Deepika Padukone
Deepika is the founder of skincare brand 82°E. It focuses on clean, vegan, Indian-rooted beauty.
Rheson by Sonam Kapoor
Sonam co-founded this brand with her sister Rhea Kapoor. It is a stylish and comfortable clothing brand for Indian youth.
Nush by Anushka Sharma
Anushka owns the clothing brand Nush. It focuses on modern and affordable clothing for women. It was inspired by Anushka's personal fashion sense.
